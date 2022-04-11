Additional proxy soliciting materials – definitive – Form DEFA14A

This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. We encourage you to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials before voting.

The Proxy Statement and 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders are available at:

http://www.viewproxy.com/CallonPetroleum/2022.

If you want to receive a paper or e-mail copy of these documents, you must request one. There is no charge to you for requesting a copy. Please make your request for a copy as instructed below on or before May 11, 2022 to facilitate timely delivery.