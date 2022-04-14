Additional proxy soliciting materials – definitive – Form DEFA14A

Beginning on April 14, 2022, EOG Resources, Inc. sent the following communication to certain stockholders of the Company.

Dear EOG Stockholders:

You have the right to vote your EOG shares on the proposals being presented at our 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, which will be held in a virtual-only format, via live webcast, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., Central Time (the “Annual Meeting”).

Whether or not you plan to participate in the live webcast of the Annual Meeting, you are encouraged to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting via the Internet at www.proxyvote.com, using the instructions on the notice you received or, if you received a printed copy of the proxy materials (which includes the proxy card), by signing and returning the proxy card in the pre-paid envelope provided or by voting via the Internet or by phone using the instructions provided on the proxy card.

2021 Operational Achievements

As you finalize your voting decisions, please note our outstanding 2021 operational performance, which we discuss in detail on pages 17 and 18 of our 2022 proxy statement. In 2021, we delivered on our strategy to maximize long-term stockholder value with outstanding performance and significant free cash flow generation. The following are certain key highlights of our achievements in 2021:

• Returned $2.7 billion in cash to our stockholders with our regular dividend and two special dividends.

• Increased our regular dividend rate by 100% compared to the regular dividend rate at the end of 2020.

• Delivered record financial performance with record quarterly earnings and free cash flow.

• Continued our commitment to sustainability and long-term energy solutions with a reduction in our methane emissions percentage and improvement in our wellhead gas capture rate (in each case, based on preliminary estimates of 2021 metrics).

• Recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace by the Houston Chronicle, the San Antonio Express-News and The Oklahoman.

Overall, our operational and financial results exceeded our 2021 objectives and we delivered total stockholder return of 89% for 2021.

1