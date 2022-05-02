Additional proxy soliciting materials – definitive – Form DEFA14A

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 14A
Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. )
Filed by the Registrant ☒
Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐
Check the appropriate box:
|☐
|Preliminary Proxy Statement
|☐
|Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
|☐
|Definitive Proxy Statement
|☒
|Definitive Additional Materials
|☐
|Soliciting Material under §240.14a-12
Gulfport Energy Corporation
(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)
N/A
(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)
Payment of Filing Fee (Check all boxes that apply):
|☒
|No fee required.
|☐
|Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
|☐
|Fee computed on table in exhibit required by Item 25(b) per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11