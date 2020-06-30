ADNOC to shut down Bab oil field for maintenance

Oil & Gas

The onshore oil field produces more than 370,000 barrels per day

ADNOC plans to shut down the onshore Bab oil field for regular maintenance until the end of July, a company spokesperson said.

“The company’s Bab onshore oil field will enter a planned shut-down for maintenance at the end of June. The maintenance is expected to last for approximately four weeks,” the spokesperson said. “The field, which produces over 370,000 bpd, will be taken offline for the duration of the maintenance.”

The UAE is already curbing its production due to the OPEC+ deal, and has cut an additional 100,000 bpd in June, along with other GCC nations making additional voluntary cuts.

Carla Sertin