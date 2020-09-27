19 mins ago
AEA Supports U.S. Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

WASHINGTON DC (September 26, 2020) – The American Energy Alliance (AEA), the country’s premier pro-consumer, pro-taxpayer, and free-market energy organization, has released a statement in support of Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Thomas Pyle, President of the American Energy Alliance, issued the following statement:

AEA - American Energy Alliance - oilandgas360“President Trump has made another outstanding decision in nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Much like the beloved Justice Antonin Scalia, Judge Barrett has shown that she interprets the laws based as they are and applies the Constitution as it was intended – impartially and consistently. Those are ideal qualities in a candidate for a seat on the highest court in the land. The Senate should hold fair hearings and bring her nomination to the floor for a vote in a timely matter.”

