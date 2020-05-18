2 hours ago
EIG Raises $1.1 Billion for Global Project Fund V
2 hours ago
AECOM turns over West Riverside Energy Center to Alliant Energy
7 hours ago
Air Products to Invest $2 Billion for Landmark Coal-to-Methanol Project in Indonesia
20 hours ago
Texas fears losing oil-rich lands in Chinese takeover of weakened energy companies
1 day ago
DOE announces $230M to build advanced reactor demonstration project
1 day ago
Rs 50k-crore investment in coal infra

AECOM turns over West Riverside Energy Center to Alliant Energy

in Corporate Performance Announcements / Press Releases / Renewable Energy   by
 May 18, 2020 - 6:55 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

AECOM turns over West Riverside Energy Center to Alliant Energy

LOS ANGELES

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure firm, announced today that it has turned over care, custody and control of the newly completed West Riverside Energy Center located near Beloit, Wisconsin, to Alliant Energy.

“The West Riverside Energy Center will bring reliable, cost-effective energy to thousands of homes and businesses,” said Randy Wotring, AECOM's chief operating officer. “We are proud to deliver this next-generation, highly-efficient project to Alliant Energy and support communities throughout the State of Wisconsin.”

As the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider for the 730-megawatt generation station, AECOM’s scope included management, design, supply, installation and start-up of the 2x1 natural gas-fired combined cycle facility. During the project, more than 1,000 local craft workers performed the construction with an outstanding safety record.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the world’s premier infrastructure firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to consulting and construction management. We partner with our clients in the public and private sectors to solve their most complex challenges and build legacies for generations to come. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, governments, energy and the environment, our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm with revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2019. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Media:
Brendan Ranson-Walsh
Vice President, Global Communications & Corporate Responsibility
1.213.996.2367
[email protected]

Investors:
Will Gabrielski
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
1.213.593.8208
[email protected]

Copyright Business Wire 2020

Source: Business Wire (May 18, 2020 - 6:55 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice