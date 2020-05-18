AECOM turns over West Riverside Energy Center to Alliant Energy

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure firm, announced today that it has turned over care, custody and control of the newly completed West Riverside Energy Center located near Beloit, Wisconsin, to Alliant Energy.

“The West Riverside Energy Center will bring reliable, cost-effective energy to thousands of homes and businesses,” said Randy Wotring, AECOM's chief operating officer. “We are proud to deliver this next-generation, highly-efficient project to Alliant Energy and support communities throughout the State of Wisconsin.”

As the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider for the 730-megawatt generation station, AECOM’s scope included management, design, supply, installation and start-up of the 2x1 natural gas-fired combined cycle facility. During the project, more than 1,000 local craft workers performed the construction with an outstanding safety record.

