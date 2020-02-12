Africa Diesel Supply & Demand Outlook, 2008 to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Africa Diesel Supply and Demand Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Africa Diesel supply-demand outlook to 2028 report is comprehensive research on the country-wise Diesel markets in the region. Across the Africa, 13 countries are analyzed in the research, presenting the outlook of supply and demand annually. The forecast period is from 2008 to 2028.

In addition, the African Diesel market trends, drivers and restraints are analyzed. The competitive scenario of Diesel in the region is also included in the research. Further, the refining industry in the region is also assessed in detail including refining infrastructure, companies, capacity, and planned projects.

The report also details information on the leading Africa refiners and also presents in-detail business profiles of three leading Africa Diesel companies with details of business description, SWOT analysis, and financial analysis. The latest market developments in the Africa and their impact on companies and markets are also detailed in the research work.

The report scope includes

Yearly forecasts of country wise Diesel supply and Diesel demand from 2008 to 2028

13 Diesel markets across the Africa are analyzed including Algeria, Angola, Chad, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania and Tunisia

Refining, coking, FCC, and Hydrocracking capacity outlook for each of the refining markets in the Africa are provided from 2015 to 2023

Market trends, drivers and restraints of investing in the Africa Diesel markets

CAPEX, commencement, location, company and capacity details of all planned and proposed refining projects in the Africa

Business profiles of three leading Diesel companies in the Africa

Major recent Africa Diesel news and deals

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction to Africa Diesel Markets

2.1 Market Snapshot, 2020

2.2 Africa Diesel Market Size Outlook, 2018-2028

2.3 Africa Diesel Supply-Demand Outlook

2.4 Africa Refining Capacity Outlook, 2008-2023

2.5 Leading Diesel Companies in Africa

3 Algeria Diesel Market Overview

3.1 Algeria Diesel Market Snapshot, 2020

3.2 Algeria Diesel Production Outlook, 2008-2028

3.3 Algeria Diesel Demand Outlook, 2008-2028

3.4 Algeria Diesel Companies

3.5 Algeria Refining Analysis-Current and Upcoming Projects

3.6 Algeria Diesel Market Developments

4 Angola Diesel Market Overview

4.1 Angola Diesel Market Snapshot, 2020

4.2 Angola Diesel Production Outlook, 2008-2028

4.3 Angola Diesel Demand Outlook, 2008-2028

4.4 Angola Diesel Companies

4.5 Angola Refining Analysis-Current and Upcoming Projects

4.6 Angola Diesel Market Developments

5 Chad Diesel Market Overview

5.1 Chad Diesel Market Snapshot, 2020

5.2 Chad Diesel Production Outlook, 2008-2028

5.3 Chad Diesel Demand Outlook, 2008-2028

5.4 Chad Diesel Companies

5.5 Chad Refining Analysis-Current and Upcoming Projects

5.6 Chad Diesel Market Developments

6 Egypt Diesel Market Overview

6.1 Egypt Diesel Market Snapshot, 2020

6.2 Egypt Diesel Production Outlook, 2008-2028

6.3 Egypt Diesel Demand Outlook, 2008-2028

6.4 Egypt Diesel Companies

6.5 Egypt Refining Analysis-Current and Upcoming Projects

6.6 Egypt Diesel Market Developments

7 Equatorial Guinea Diesel Market Overview

7.1 Equatorial Guinea Diesel Market Snapshot, 2020

7.2 Equatorial Guinea Diesel Production Outlook, 2008-2028

7.3 Equatorial Guinea Diesel Demand Outlook, 2008-2028

7.4 Equatorial Guinea Diesel Companies

7.5 Equatorial Guinea Refining Analysis-Current and Upcoming Projects

7.6 Equatorial Guinea Diesel Market Developments

8 Kenya Diesel Market Overview

8.1 Kenya Diesel Market Snapshot, 2020

8.2 Kenya Diesel Production Outlook, 2008-2028

8.3 Kenya Diesel Demand Outlook, 2008-2028

8.4 Kenya Diesel Companies

8.5 Kenya Refining Analysis-Current and Upcoming Projects

8.6 Kenya Diesel Market Developments

9 Libya Diesel Market Overview

9.1 Libya Diesel Market Snapshot, 2020

9.2 Libya Diesel Production Outlook, 2008-2028

9.3 Libya Diesel Demand Outlook, 2008-2028

9.4 Libya Diesel Companies

9.5 Libya Refining Analysis-Current and Upcoming Projects

9.6 Libya Diesel Market Developments

10 Morocco Diesel Market Overview

10.1 Morocco Diesel Market Snapshot, 2020

10.2 Morocco Diesel Production Outlook, 2008-2028

10.3 Morocco Diesel Demand Outlook, 2008-2028

10.4 Morocco Diesel Companies

10.5 Morocco Refining Analysis-Current and Upcoming Projects

10.6 Morocco Diesel Market Developments

11 Nigeria Diesel Market Overview

11.1 Nigeria Diesel Market Snapshot, 2020

11.2 Nigeria Diesel Production Outlook, 2008-2028

11.3 Nigeria Diesel Demand Outlook, 2008-2028

11.4 Nigeria Diesel Companies

11.5 Nigeria Refining Analysis-Current and Upcoming Projects

11.6 Nigeria Diesel Market Developments

12 South Africa Diesel Market Overview

12.1 South Africa Diesel Market Snapshot, 2020

12.2 South Africa Diesel Production Outlook, 2008-2028

12.3 South Africa Diesel Demand Outlook, 2008-2028

12.4 South Africa Diesel Companies

12.5 South Africa Refining Analysis-Current and Upcoming Projects

12.6 South Africa Diesel Market Developments

13 Sudan Diesel Market Overview

13.1 Sudan Diesel Market Snapshot, 2020

13.2 Sudan Diesel Production Outlook, 2008-2028

13.3 Sudan Diesel Demand Outlook, 2008-2028

13.4 Sudan Diesel Companies

13.5 Sudan Refining Analysis-Current and Upcoming Projects

13.6 Sudan Diesel Market Developments

14 Tanzania Diesel Market Overview

14.1 Tanzania Diesel Market Snapshot, 2020

14.2 Tanzania Diesel Production Outlook, 2008-2028

14.3 Tanzania Diesel Demand Outlook, 2008-2028

14.4 Tanzania Diesel Companies

14.5 Tanzania Refining Analysis-Current and Upcoming Projects

14.6 Tanzania Diesel Market Developments

15 Tunisia Diesel Market Overview

15.1 Tunisia Diesel Market Snapshot, 2020

15.2 Tunisia Diesel Production Outlook, 2008-2028

15.3 Tunisia Diesel Demand Outlook, 2008-2028

15.4 Tunisia Diesel Companies

15.5 Tunisia Refining Analysis-Current and Upcoming Projects

15.6 Tunisia Diesel Market Developments

16 Leading Diesel Company Profiles

17 Africa Diesel Market News and Deals

