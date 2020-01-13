Africa Energy to Present at Investor Meeting in Stockholm

VANCOUVER, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSX Venture: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company"), an oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia, announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Garrett Soden, will be presenting to shareholders and investors at a town hall meeting in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 18:30 Central European Time (CET). View PDF Version.

The town hall meeting will be held at Näringslivets Hus on Storgatan 19 in Stockholm (local Industrisalen). Shareholders and investors are requested to confirm their attendance beforehand by contacting Sara Runesson at [email protected] or +46 8 440 54 50.

A copy of the presentation will be available on Africa Energy's website below.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and Nasdaq First North Stockholm (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Important information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on January 13, 2020 at 1:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Stockholm is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 5000, [email protected].

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

