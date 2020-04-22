Africa Oil Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, April 21, 2020 /CNW/ - (AOI–TSX, AOI–Nasdaq-Stockholm) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", "AOC" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting: View PDF version

Election of Directors



Shareholders elected the following seven (7) board members to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee For % For Withheld % Withheld Andrew Bartlett 59,605,218 99.91% 51,609 0.09% John Craig 59,605,318 99.91% 51,509 0.09% Ian Gibbs 59,564,463 99.85% 92,364 0.15% Gary Guidry 59,462,628 99.67% 194,199 0.33% Keith Hill 59,527,523 99.78% 129,304 0.22% Erin Johnston 59,603,883 99.91% 52,944 0.09% Kimberley Wood 59,601,999 99.91% 54,828 0.09%

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Votes For % For Withheld % Withheld 64,032,895 99.69% 201,363 0.31%

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Shareholders approved management's approach to executive compensation (say on pay) as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 25, 2020.

Votes For % For Withheld % Withheld 59,323,260 99.44% 0 0.00%

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

Additional Information

This information is information that Africa Oil is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 6:00 p.m. EDT on April 21, 2020.

SOURCE Africa Oil Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/21/c0851.html