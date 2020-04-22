14 hours ago
Africa Oil Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

 April 21, 2020 - 6:00 PM EDT
Canada NewsWire

VANCOUVER, April 21, 2020

VANCOUVER, April 21, 2020 /CNW/ - (AOI–TSX, AOI–Nasdaq-Stockholm) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", "AOC" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting: View PDF version

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following seven (7) board members to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee

For

% For

Withheld

% Withheld

Andrew Bartlett

59,605,218

99.91%

51,609

0.09%

John Craig

59,605,318

99.91%

51,509

0.09%

Ian Gibbs

59,564,463

99.85%

92,364

0.15%

Gary Guidry

59,462,628

99.67%

194,199

0.33%

Keith Hill

59,527,523

99.78%

129,304

0.22%

Erin Johnston

59,603,883

99.91%

52,944

0.09%

Kimberley Wood

59,601,999

99.91%

54,828

0.09%

 

Appointment of Auditors 

Shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Votes For

% For

Withheld

% Withheld

64,032,895

99.69%

201,363

0.31%

 

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Shareholders approved management's approach to executive compensation (say on pay) as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 25, 2020.

 Votes For

% For

Withheld

% Withheld

59,323,260

99.44%

0

0.00%

 

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

Additional Information

This information is information that Africa Oil is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 6:00 p.m. EDT on April 21, 2020.

Africa Oil Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting (CNW Group/Africa Oil Corp.)

SOURCE Africa Oil Corp.

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/21/c0851.html

Shahin Amini, IR and Commercial Manager, [email protected], T: +44 (0)203 982 6800; Sophia Shane, Corporate Development, [email protected], T: +1 (604) 806-3575


Source: Canada Newswire (April 21, 2020 - 6:00 PM EDT)

