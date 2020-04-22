Africa Oil Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

Canada NewsWire
VANCOUVER, April 21, 2020 /CNW/ - (AOI–TSX, AOI–Nasdaq-Stockholm) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", "AOC" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting: View PDF version
Election of Directors
Shareholders elected the following seven (7) board members to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:
Nominee
For
% For
Withheld
% Withheld
Andrew Bartlett
59,605,218
99.91%
51,609
0.09%
John Craig
59,605,318
99.91%
51,509
0.09%
Ian Gibbs
59,564,463
99.85%
92,364
0.15%
Gary Guidry
59,462,628
99.67%
194,199
0.33%
Keith Hill
59,527,523
99.78%
129,304
0.22%
Erin Johnston
59,603,883
99.91%
52,944
0.09%
Kimberley Wood
59,601,999
99.91%
54,828
0.09%
Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.
Votes For
% For
Withheld
% Withheld
64,032,895
99.69%
201,363
0.31%
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
Shareholders approved management's approach to executive compensation (say on pay) as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 25, 2020.
Votes For
% For
Withheld
% Withheld
59,323,260
99.44%
0
0.00%
About Africa Oil
Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".
Additional Information
This information is information that Africa Oil is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 6:00 p.m. EDT on April 21, 2020.
Shahin Amini, IR and Commercial Manager, [email protected], T: +44 (0)203 982 6800; Sophia Shane, Corporate Development, [email protected], T: +1 (604) 806-3575Copyright CNW Group 2020
(April 21, 2020 - 6:00 PM EDT)
