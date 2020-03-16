Africa Oil Reiterates 2020 and 2021 Oil Price Hedges and Its 2020 Management Guidance

VANCOUVER, March 16, 2020 /CNW/ - (AOI–TSX, AOI–Nasdaq-Stockholm) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil" or the "Company") wishes to reiterate the oil price hedges arranged by its investee company, Prime Oil & Gas B.V. ("Prime"). These will significantly mitigate the impact of recent drop in global oil prices on the cash flows from operating activities net to Africa Oil's 50% shareholding in Prime, that were recently announced as part of the Company's 2020 Management Guidance. View PDF version.

Prime's hedging program has resulted in 95% of its 2020 production to have been hedged at an average price of US$66.0 per barrel, and 28% of its 2021 production to have been hedged at an average price of US$.60.0 per barrel. The 2020 hedging program is comprised of physical forward sales and swaps of Prime's oil cargoes to a group of buyers including major oil companies and commodity trading houses. These counter parties are part of groups with investment grade credit ratings.

As previously stated, Africa Oil's 2020 Management Guidance includes estimates of average daily working interest ("W.I.") production range of 30,000–33,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") and net entitlement production1 range of 35,000-38,000 boe/d net to AOI's 50% shareholding in Prime, with more than 85% expected to be medium and light oil.

Based on the above production guidance, Africa Oil management expect Prime to generate cash flows from operating activities of approximately $630-$680 million, net to the Company's 50% shareholding in Prime2. Any dividends received by Africa Oil from Prime's operating cash flows will be subject to Prime's capital investment (2020 estimate of $55 million net to the 50% shareholding) and financing cashflows, including payments of Prime's Reserve Based Lending ("RBL") principal amortization and interest payments, estimated to be approximately $315 million and US$50 million respectively in 2020, net to Africa Oil's 50% shareholding in Prime.

Africa Oil President and CEO Keith Hill commented: "To say there have been fairly dramatic events over the past few days would be a vast understatement, we are obviously in very difficult market conditions. Good news for Africa Oil and its shareholders is that we are in a strong position, as Prime's forward sales and hedges this year and next year will keep us in a robust financial health. So, despite the dramatic drop in oil prices, I am confident that we can deliver our 2020 Management Guidance. We will also look at curbing any discretionary spend until the magnitude and duration of these events are understood."

1 Net entitlement production is calculated using the economic interest methodology and include cost recovery oil, tax oil and profit oil and is different from W.I. production that is calculated based on project volumes multiplied by Prime's effective working interest.



2 The 50% shareholding in Prime will be accounted for using the equity method and it will be presented as an investment in the Consolidated Balance Sheet. Africa Oil's 50% share of Prime's net profit or loss will be shown in the Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss. Any dividends received by Africa Oil from Prime will be recorded as a Cash flow from Investing Activities. The guidance presented here is for information only.



