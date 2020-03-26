Africa Oil’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on April 21, 2020

VANCOUVER, March 25, 2020 /CNW/ - (AOI–TSX, AOI–Nasdaq-Stockholm) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", "AOC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 9:00 am (Pacific Time) at Suite 2000, 885 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3E8. View PDF version.

Your participation as a shareholder is important to us. Given the situation regarding the wide-spread COVID-19 virus, social distancing will be maintained while at the in-person meeting. If you are unable to attend the meeting in-person, we encourage you to exercise your right to vote by telephone, mail or over the internet before 9:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on April 17, 2020 (the "Voting Cut-off Time").

If you prefer to join the meeting by telephone, please contact Rashida McLean at [email protected] for the dial-in details, however, your votes must be received before the Voting Cut-off Time as no votes will be taken over the phone during the meeting.

The Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular, and related meeting materials are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.africaoilcorp.com.

This information is information that Africa Oil is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9:30 p.m. ET on March 25, 2020.

