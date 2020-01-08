AGA to Change Its Name to Linde in January 2020

LIDINGÖ, Sweden, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In January 2020, AGA will change its company name to Linde. AGA has been part of Linde since 2000 and comprises region Northern Europe, which includes all Nordic and Baltic countries.

"We have decided to change our company name from AGA to Linde for our operations in the Nordic and Baltic countries. We are convinced that our customers will continue to recognize our dedicated people for what in the past AGA and in the future Linde stands for: innovation, trust and safety. Indeed, Linde is, after its merger with American Praxair last year, the global market leader in the industrial and medical gas industry with over 80,000 employees, and customers in more than 100 countries. AGA is now also a visible part of this great new family," says Jan Ellringmann, Business President at AGA.

AGA will be kept as a product brand for the company's sparkling water products, as well as for propane and welding products.

"We have great respect for the values that AGA's brand and long tradition since 1904 stand for. Therefore, we will maintain the AGA brand for our sparkling water products, propane, and welding products. These products are strongly positioned with both consumers and industrial customers and stand for quality, reliability, and a high level of service," says Olof Källgren, Head of Sales & Marketing at AGA.

The name change will formally take place in January 2020. Equipment and other assets such as trucks, service vehicles, sites, customer tanks, offices, and more will receive a new design during a transitional period.

Facts about AGA:

AGA manufactures and markets industrial gases and specialty gases for various purposes. In collaboration with customers, we develop total solutions including gases, knowledge of processes, gas equipment and services. With advanced gas technology, we enable customers to increase profitability, safety and quality while protecting the environment. AGA manufactures and markets medical gases, support, services and medical care under the name Linde Healthcare. AGA in Sweden is a Linde company, Regional Business Unit Northern Europe, which includes the other Nordic countries and the Baltics. Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Read more at www.aga.se and www.linde.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Susanne E Andersson, External Communications Manager,

+46-76-720-09-17, [email protected]

Carina Aspenberg, Head of Communications,

+46-70-616-01-19, [email protected]