Agilyx Expands its Executive Team

PORTLAND, Ore., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx Corporation ("Agilyx"), the leader in chemical recycling of post-use plastics back into polymers, chemicals and low carbon fuels, today announced the addition of three executive team members: Russell Main, Chief Financial Officer; William St. Lawrence, General Council; and industry advisor, Robert Walsh, who will guide the Company's maritime fuels business. These additions to the executive and advisory team are made to support Agilyx's growth.

Mr. Main has over 25 years of executive finance and operations experience with an exceptional track record of optimizing finance, operations, technology and profitability within highly regulated and complex global environments. Mr. Main will leverage his experiences in international growth, commercial and financial transactions and infrastructure development to help Agilyx meet its growing international demands. Mr. Main will be assuming the CFO position from Mr. William Cooper, who has held a dual role as CFO and SVP of Corporate Strategy and Development for the past three years. This move allows Mr. Cooper to focus on the growing business development pipeline and growth opportunities the Company is supporting.

Mr. St. Lawrence brings to the Company 22 years of diverse expertise in domestic and international law as well as in executive level positions in corporate and business development. His experiences include partnerships, securities, M&A, venture capital, IPOs, contract negotiations, licensing, intellectual property, patent portfolios, litigation, corporate governance, real estate, government affairs, corporate compliance and regulatory matters.

Mr. Walsh joins Agilyx as an expert industry advisor advancing a new platform the Company is pursuing focused on creating maritime fuel made from post-use plastics. These ultra-low Sulphur, low-carbon fuels will help meet the International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s new regulations that limit oceangoing vessel fuel to 0.5% by weight of sulfur, down from 3.5%. Mr. Walsh is an energy executive with over 40 years of experience, including global oil supply and trading at Royal Dutch Shell and Chemoil.

"We are very excited to welcome Bill, Russ and Bob to the Agilyx team. They bring nearly 100 years of executive level experience that will help Agilyx meet is growing market opportunities and demands," stated Joe Vaillancourt, CEO of Agilyx. "Over the coming months, Agilyx will continue to grow its team, and it is a testament to the existing team that we can attract such high quality additions."

About Agilyx Corporation

Agilyx is the leader and pioneer in chemically recycling difficult-to-recycle post use plastic streams into high value low carbon circular feedstocks and fuels. The company has developed the first system capable of recycling polystyrene waste into styrene monomer, which is then used to remake new polystyrene ("PS") products. The company also has commercialized a technology that converts mixed plastics to high quality crude oil. From these first to market products, the company has since expanded its product platform into a broad range of customized low carbon chemicals, polymers and fuels. Agilyx is working with waste service providers, municipalities, refiners, and both private and public enterprises to develop closed-loop industrial solutions for mixed waste plastics. Contact us to have your plastic waste streams recycled at [email protected]. For more information, follow us on social media and visit us at www.agilyx.com.

