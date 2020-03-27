AgraFlora Organics’ GTA Facility Receives Amendments Necessary to Launch CBD Business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (“AgraFlora” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Sustainable Growth Strategic Capital Corp. (“SGSC”), a federally licensed cannabis company based in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), has received Health Canada approval to commence extraction at its licensed facility pursuant to an amendment to its Standard Processing License. SGSC also holds Standard Cultivation and Medical Sales Licenses issued pursuant to the Cannabis Act.



SGSC has been actively engaged in the Canadian CBD business, working with partner farmers to optimize the harvest to hemp-crops to maximize the efficiency of subsequent CBD extraction. In March, SGSC commenced a trial extraction (the “Trial”) of hemp-biomass which will be extracted using third-party extraction services and sold as a combination of CBD Crude Oil, CBD Distillate and CBD Isolate to Canadian purchasers. If the Trial yields favourable results with respect to product quality, efficiency and margin SGSC intends to move quickly with a second production cycle of up to 1,300 KG of high-quality hemp biomass containing CBD concentrations over 8%.

The current SGSC facility is designed to facility up to 250,000 kg of biomass extraction capacity utilizing chilled ethanol for primary extraction followed by distillation and/or isolation. SGSC intends to use the Trial and subsequent third party extraction cycles to properly design and size its in-house extraction capacity to maximize the profitability and return on capital invested. Once built, SGSC intends to improve its profitability by reducing the cost of extraction, purification and fulfilment by bringing those processes in-house.

