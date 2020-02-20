Air Compressor Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 26,850.35 Million by 2023 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Air Compressor Market size is expected to reach USD 26,850.35 Million in 2023, from USD 19,798.56 Million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 4.47% from 2017 to 2023.

The air compressors use kinetic energy possessed by the compressed air to supply the required energy to various equipment, tools, and machinery across several verticals in the industry. In addition, continuous compression supports the transport of fluids and gases, the manufacture of petrochemical products, the operation of pneumatic machinery and cooling applications.

The air compressor market is segmented on type, technology, lubrication method, power rating, end-user industry, and region to provide an in-depth analysis.

Get Free Sample Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-4R7/Air_Compressor_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE AIR COMPRESSOR MARKET SHARE

Technological advances in air compression techniques have a profound influence on the equipment's compression capabilities and are subsequently expected to drive growth in the air compressor market during the forecast period.

In addition, the rise in the adoption of robust and energy-efficient equipment is also expected to fuel the industry's demand for air compressors.

High installation and maintenance costs for the equipment are likely to hinder the growth of the demand for air compressors in the coming years. Nevertheless, the increase in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA development activities is expected to provide the manufacturers with profitable business opportunities over the forecast period.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-4R7/air-compressor-market

SEGMENT WISE AIR COMPRESSOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Owing to simpler construction, the air compressors based on reciprocating technology have significant market share in recent years. However, for heavy-duty industrial applications, technologically superior air compressors such as centrifugal and rotary are preferred. The centrifugal and rotary air compressors, therefore, provide high-power air-rated compressors with significantly lower noise.

AIR COMPRESSOR MARKET BY REGIONS

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-4R7/Air_Compressor_Market

Air Compressor Key Market Segments:

By Type

Portable

Stationary.

By Technology

Reciprocating

Rotary

Centrifugal

By Lubrication Method

Oiled

Oil-free.

By Power Rating

0-100 kW

101-300 kW

301-500 kW

501 kW & above.

By End-User Industry

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Medical

Power Generation

Others.

Key Market Players

Atlas Copco AB

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Elgi Equipments Limited

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Suzler Ltd.

Ebara Corporations

Porter Cable

VMAC Global Technology Inc.

Campbell Hausfled

Doosan Infracore Portable Power

Others.

Buy Now @ https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-4R7

SIMILAR REPORTS

1. Rotary Air Compressor Market

In 2016, the global market for Rotary Air Compressor was estimated at USD 9,298 Million and was projected to reach USD 12,634 Million by 2023, rising at a CAGR of 4.50 per cent from 2017 to 2023.

The report provides an overview of global Rotary Air Compressor market trends, structure, drivers, challenges and opportunities. Analysis by Porter's Five Forces highlights buyers & suppliers potential and provides insights into the competitive market structure to determine the investment pockets.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-3N290/rotary-air-compressor-market

2. Centrifugal Air Compressor Market

The global market for Centrifugal Air Compressor is estimated at USD 5438.7 Million in 2020 to reach USD 5984.9 Million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% in 2021-2026.

The report strategically segments the market into Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas

Energy, Semiconductor and Electronics and Manufacturing based on application and into Portable and Stationary based on type.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0A203/centrifugal-air-compressor-market

3. North America Air Compressor Market

The North America Air Compressor Market generated USD 4,475 Million in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 5,754 Million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

High energy efficiency, low maintenance costs, environmental friendliness, portability and the ability to deliver variety in supplied demand drive market growth are the major factors driving the market. Moreover, growth associated with end-use industries, an increase in demand for technologically advanced products, and an increase in application areas also boost the growth of the North American market for air compressors.

The North America air compressor market is segmented based on type, technology, lubrication method, and country. The study gives an overview of the patterns, structure, drivers, challenges and opportunities in the air compressor market in North America.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-1Z8/north-american-air-compressor-market

4. Stationary Air Compressor Market

The report provides an overview of global Stationary Air Compressor market trends, structure, drivers, challenges and opportunities. Analysis by Porters Five Forces highlights buyers & suppliers ' potential and provides insights into the competitive market structure to determine the investment pockets.

View Full Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-4E189/stationary-air-compressor-market

5. Industrial Air Compressor Marke

This report studies the market size (value and volume) of industrial air compressors by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data for 2014-2018 and forecast data for 2019-2025. Further, this report also analyses the global competitive landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3K192/industrial-air-compressor-market

6. Portable Air Compressors Industry Research Report

In terms of production side, this report researches the Portable Air Compressors capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and type. In terms of consumption, this report focuses on the consumption of Portable Air Compressors by regions (countries) and application.

View Full Report: http://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1Y233/portable-air-compressors-industry

7. Oil Filled Air Compressor Market

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Oil Filled Air Compressor market in key regions including the United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1J234/oil-filled-air-compressor-market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision. We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/6 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll Free Call : 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call : +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg