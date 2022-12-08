33 mins ago
PDC Energy declares quarterly cash dividend and additional special dividend on common shares
1 hour ago
California Resources Corporation announces carbon dioxide management agreement for CTV’s first permanent carbon storage project
2 hours ago
Oil trader Trafigura posts record profit in volatile energy markets
3 hours ago
Oil rebounds after hitting 2022 lows, demand concerns cap gains
3 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 21 Bcf
21 hours ago
Air Products and AES Announce Plans to Invest Approximately $4 Billion to Build First Mega-scale Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Texas

