Air Products to Showcase Industrial Gas Solutions at Specialty & Custom Chemicals America

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will showcase its advanced industrial gas solutions for specialty chemical manufacturing markets at Specialty & Custom Chemicals America in Fort Worth, Texas, from Feb. 10-13.

Conference attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth 602 to speak with an industry specialist about their specific processes and challenges. With decades of gas applications experience, Air Products' research and development and technical support teams take a total solutions approach to help manufacturers improve their process efficiency, safety and economics. The company offers advanced industrial gas solutions for a variety of applications, including inerting and blanketing, hydrogenation, reaction cooling, oxygen enrichment, particle size reduction, water treatment, VOC recovery and more.

Air Products provides its range of industrial gases in a variety of supply options to efficiently and cost-effectively match the requirements of both small- and large-volume users. Due to growing hydrogen demands in chemical processing and other markets, the company has announced plans to build two new liquid hydrogen plants in Texas and California. The plants are scheduled to come onstream in 2021.

In support of ongoing innovation and enabling the company to better respond to customers' needs, Air Products operates several state-of-the-art testing labs at its global headquarters in Allentown, Pa. The company's Cryogenic Grinding Lab allows a customer's product to be tested on production-scale equipment to help determine the feasibility of using cryogenics in their process. Its Hydrogen Reactions Lab enables customers in used re-refining, transmix and renewable diesel markets to optimize their existing hydrotreatment processes and pursue higher yields, better quality and optimized gas use. Air Products also has a Clean Energy Lab to facilitate the development and full-scale testing of actual combustion systems using a full spectrum of gaseous, liquid and solid fuels.

Air Products will host an Exhibitor Showcase Presentation providing an overview of industrial gas offerings, applications portfolio and other specialty chemical manufacturing solutions at 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in the Fort Worth 5 area of the showcase.

More information is also available on the company's Specialty Chemicals website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for nearly 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

