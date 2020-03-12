15 hours ago
Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insider

 March 12, 2020 - 4:18 PM EDT
OSLO, Norway, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy Angeltveit, board member of Aker ASA, today purchased 500 shares in Aker ASA at a price of NOK 230.20 per share.

The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Following the transaction, Angeltveit holds a total of 500 shares in the company.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47 94 14 77 30

Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +47 90 78 48 78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

