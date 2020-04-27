2 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 4-27-2020
8 hours ago
SDX Energy PLC Announces Notice of AGM
23 hours ago
Banks rush to rein in financing for oil firms
23 hours ago
Iraq Says Needs 4 Years to Wean Itself Off Iranian Energy Imports
24 hours ago
It’s not all doom and gloom for Natural Gas
1 day ago
ExxonMobil to produce medical-grade sanitizer for COVID-19 response

Aker ASA: Minutes From Annual General Meeting 2020

in Press Releases   by
 April 27, 2020 - 10:25 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts







Aker ASA: Minutes From Annual General Meeting 2020

OSLO, Norway, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aker ASA was held on Monday 27 April 2020 at Fornebuporten, Oksenøyveien 10, Norway. All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was published on Oslo Stock Exchange on 1 April 2020.

The complete minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.akerasa.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Torbjørn Kjus
Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47-94-14-77-30

Media:
Atle Kigen
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +47-90-78-48-78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-minutes-from-annual-general-meeting-2020,c3097371

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/3097371/1236827.pdf

Protokoll fra generalforsamling 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3097371/bba6077b27fd1818.pdf

Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2020

 


Source: PR Newswire (April 27, 2020 - 10:25 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice