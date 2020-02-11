Aker BP ASA: Fourth Quarter 2019 Results and Capital Markets Update

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth quarter 2019 marked the end of a year of strong progress and value creation for Aker BP. For the first time, the company's quarterly total income exceeded one billion dollars, driven by record high production following the successful start-up of the Johan Sverdrup field, combined with continued strong performance from other fields. The company paid a dividend of USD 187.5 million (USD 0.52 per share) in the quarter.

Aker BP reported total income of USD 1,003 (723) million for the fourth quarter 2019. Production cost per boe produced in the quarter amounted to USD 9.1 (13.2). For the full year, production costs were USD 12.4 (12.1) per boe, in line with previous guidance. Exploration expenses amounted to USD 85 (70) million in the quarter. For the full year, exploration spend totalled USD 501 (359) million, below the latest guidance of USD 550 million.

Profit before taxes amounted to USD 424 (143) million. Tax expense was USD 312 (186) million. Overall, the company reported a net profit of USD 112 million for the quarter.

All major field development projects progressed according to plan, and first oil from both Johan Sverdrup and Valhall Flank West was achieved during the quarter. Total capex for 2019 was USD 1,667 (1,202) million, in line with the latest guidance of USD 1.6-1.7 billion.

The Board has resolved to pay a quarterly dividend of USD 212.5 million, equivalent to USD 0.5901 per share, in February 2020.

Capital Markets Update

Aker BP today presents its update to the capital markets. The strategy remains firm and the company is in an excellent position to deliver strong growth with low costs and strong environmental performance.

2020 guidance summary

In 2020, Aker BP estimates a production of 205-220 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day.

Aker BP is investing in profitable growth, and the company estimates capital expenditure in 2020 at a level of USD 1.5 bn .

For 2020, Aker BP is planning to participate in ten exploration and appraisal wells, and expect exploration spend of around USD 500 million .

Abandonment spend for 2020 is estimated at USD 200 million .

Production costs per unit are estimated to be reduced by approximately 20 percent from 2019, down to an average of around USD 10 per barrel of oil equivalents.

Dividends are proposed at USD 850 million for 2020.

Low emissions producer

Aker BP continues to be an oil and gas producer with low carbon dioxide emissions intensity; less than half the global average, and below the average for the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Today, Aker BP announced that its emissions intensity will be further reduced to a targeted level of less than five kilograms of carbon dioxide emitted per barrel oil equivalent as from 2020.

Progressing towards a joint development of the NOAKA area

The North of Alvheim and Krafla-Askja ("NOAKA") area consists of the discoveries Frigg Gamma Delta, Langfjellet, Frøy, Fulla, Frigg, Rind and Krafla-Askja. Gross resources in the area are estimated to be more than 500 mmboe, with further upside potential from exploration and appraisal.

Aker BP is in a good and constructive dialogue with its partners to progress a joint technical solution for developing all the resources in the NOAKA area. The NOAKA development represents significant value creation to the Norwegian society and to the license holders.

