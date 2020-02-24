Aker BP receives approval for Skogul oil field start-up in North Sea

Offshore Technology

Norwegian oil firm Aker BP has received approval from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) for the start-up of the Skogul oil field in the North Sea. Situated in the centre of the Norwegian North Sea, Skogul oil field falls within production licence (PL) 460, approximately 30km north-east of the Alvheim field. It lies in water depths of 110m, 12km from the abandoned Frigg field and 220km north-west of the Stavanger field.

Aker BP operates and owns a 65% stake in the oil field while PGNiG Upstream Norway holds the remaining 35%. The joint venture (JV) partners are currently developing Skogul with an estimated investment of Nkr1.5bn ($181m).

Aker BP plans the start-up of the field next month.

According to NPD, Skogul was discovered in 2010 and it approved the plan for development and operation (PDO) in 2018. The JV estimates recoverable resources from the field at nearly 9.4 million barrels of oil (bbl).

The Skogul field was formerly known as Storklakken. It has a seabed template tied into the Alvheim floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) through the Vilje field.

NPD North Sea Development and Operations assistant director Arvid Østhus said: “Skogul contributes to good resource exploitation in the Alvheim area. The project serves as an example that even small fields can create value for the licensees and the Norwegian society.”

According to the NPD, an exploration programme near the field has resulted in the development of several new discoveries.

In December 2017, Aker BP submitted a development plan for the Skogul field to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.