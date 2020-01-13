Alabama Power Dividends Declared

in Press Releases   by
 January 13, 2020 - 4:21 PM EST
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Alabama Power Dividends Declared

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company's outstanding preferred stock as follows:

Preferred Stock

($100 Par Value)

4.20% - $1.05 per share

4.52% - $1.13 per share

4.60% - $1.15 per share

4.64% - $1.16 per share

4.72% - $1.18 per share

4.92% - $1.23 per share


Class A Preferred Stock

($25 Capital Value)

5.00% - $.3125 per share

These dividends are for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, payable April 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2020.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alabama-power-dividends-declared-300986053.html

SOURCE Alabama Power Company


Source: PR Newswire (January 13, 2020 - 4:21 PM EST)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice