Alabama Power leaders named to national innovation commission

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama Power CEO Mark Crosswhite has been appointed as an executive committee member of the Council on Competitiveness and commissioner on the National Commission on Innovation and Competitiveness Frontiers.

The commission is a multiyear flagship effort developing the innovation ecosystem of the United States through research ventures, partnerships, public policy and advocacy to address the country's global economic competitiveness.

Crosswhite joins more than 35 leaders including CEOs of major corporations, university presidents, national labor organization leaders and national laboratory directors to develop policy recommendations and private sector actions to bolster America's investments in talent, technology, innovation and infrastructure.

"Alabama Power has focused on innovation from its very beginning. Our predecessors used advanced technology to build dams and an electric network to provide electricity to our state. Technology advancements continue to enable us to better serve our customers today," said Crosswhite. "I'm honored to work alongside the accomplished leaders on the commission to identify opportunities to grow our nation's economy through technology, innovation and entrepreneurship."

Alabama Power Senior Vice President of Employee Services & Labor Relations Jeff Peoples has been named to the commission's advisory committee. Peoples will partner with other national leaders to provide strategic oversight of recommendations to the commission, prioritizing the delivery of measurable and actionable outcomes.

"Addressing the challenges facing innovation in the U.S. and developing a workforce prepared for future jobs is essential for economic growth. This work aligns with Alabama Power's focus on building economic and workforce development partnerships that strengthen communities and elevate Alabama," said Peoples. "The work of the commission is a catalyst for the U.S. to be more competitive internationally."

Founded in 1986, the nonprofit and nonpartisan Council on Competitiveness addresses the rising challenge of international competition. The Council works to bring together diverse groups from the public and private sectors to address broad economic issues like globalization, technology, manufacturing and energy.

The commission is chaired by Dr. Mehmood Khan, CEO, Life Biosciences; Brian Moynihan, chairman and CEO, Bank of America; Dr. Michael Crow, president, Arizona State University; and Lonnie Stephenson, international president, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

About the Council on Competitiveness



For more than three decades, the Council on Competitiveness has championed a competitiveness agenda for the United States to attract investment and talent and spur the commercialization of new ideas. While the players may have changed since its founding in 1986, the mission remains as vital as ever – to enhance U.S. productivity and raise the standard of living for all Americans.

The members of the council − CEOs, university presidents, labor leaders and national lab directors − represent a powerful, nonpartisan voice that sets aside politics and seeks results. By providing real-world perspective to policymakers, the council's private sector network makes an impact on decision-making across a broad spectrum of issues − from the cutting-edge of science and technology to the democratization of innovation to the shift from energy weakness to strength that supports the growing renaissance in U.S. manufacturing. The council firmly believes that with the right policies, the strengths and potential of the U.S. economy far outweigh the current challenges the nation faces on the path to higher growth and greater opportunity for all Americans. Learn more at https://www.compete.org/.

About Alabama Power

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alabama-power-leaders-named-to-national-innovation-commission-300997810.html

SOURCE Alabama Power Company