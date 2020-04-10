Alabama Power to hold annual shareholders meeting using remote technology

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To protect public health and safety during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Alabama Power will conduct its upcoming annual shareholders meeting using remote communications technology.

The 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for 8 a.m. April 24, central time. Holders of Alabama Power Company common stock, preferred stock and Class A preferred stock as of close of business on March 9, 2020 can participate. Shareholders can attend the meeting online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ALPQ2020 and can vote online prior to the meeting at www.proxyvote.com by entering the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice.

For additional information, please refer to Alabama Power's 2020 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2020. It is available to view at www.alabamapower.com. Click "Our Company" then "How We Operate" then "Financial Information" and then "Current Proxy Statement."

Alabama Power Company, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), provides safe, reliable, affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

