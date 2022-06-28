44 mins ago
Offshore wind industry growth falling short of net zero goals
2 hours ago
Texas proposes rules to ready natgas industry for weather emergencies
3 hours ago
Shell to sign deal with Qatar for large LNG project
4 hours ago
Europe’s plans to replace Russian gas are deemed ‘wildly optimistic’ — and could hammer its economy
5 hours ago
OPEC half a billion barrels behind on oil supply deal
5 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 2.8 million barrels

Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, Driving a Larger, More Profitable Operation with Average Annual Gold Production of 287k oz, Industry Low All-in Sustaining Costs of $576/oz, and a 31% Increase in Net Present Value (“NPV”) to $2.0 Billion at $1,850/oz Gold

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.