Albemarle Announces New Investor Relations Leadership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that Meredith Bandy has joined the company as Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability, effective March 16, 2020.

Meredith Bandy joins Albemarle from GrafTech International Ltd., a global graphite electrode leader based in Ohio, where she served as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Prior to this, she held the role of Vice President, Investor Relations, for Newmont Mining in Denver, Colo. Her previous experience also includes more than 10 years in equity research covering basic materials industries, including with investment banking firm BMO Capital Markets.

Bandy is a Chartered Financial Analyst. She earned an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Georgetown University.

"Meredith's strong financial, investor and strategic experience will serve Albemarle well as we continue to build strong relationships with our shareholders and deliver our long-term strategy in a sustainable way to drive value for all Albemarle stakeholders," said Scott Tozier, Albemarle EVP and CFO.

