Alfa Laval Wins SEK 170 Million Offshore Orders

LUND, Sweden, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won two orders to supply Framo pumping systems to two customers in China and Singapore. The orders have a combined value of approximately SEK 170 million. The orders were booked late March in the Pumping Systems unit of the Marine Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2020 and 2021.

The orders comprise pumping systems for firewater and crude oil offloading, slop and ballast duties.

"In these extraordinary times I am pleased to announce these large orders for our Framo pumping systems. Framo pumping systems are used in a variety of duties where they provide safe and reliable performance," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division.

Did you know that… Framo pumping systems are used in three main areas: cargo, oil and gas production and offshore supply and recovery?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Peter Torstensson

Senior Vice President, Communications

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46 46 36 72 31

Mobile: +46 709 33 72 31

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-wins-sek-170-million-offshore-orders,c3086762

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-wins-sek-170-million-offshore-orders-301039864.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval