38 mins ago
BP establishes partnership focused on offshore wind in Japan
2 hours ago
EU strikes gas deal with the U.S. as it seeks to cut its reliance on Russia
3 hours ago
Dallas Federal Reserve: Oil and gas expansion accelerates as outlooks improve significantly
4 hours ago
Russia warns West: gas bills in roubles are just days away
5 hours ago
Oil slips as Kazakh supply concerns ease
24 hours ago
Chicago City Council bans fossil-fuel investments

All The Stocks That Moved Friday From CNBC’s ‘Fast Money: Halftime Report’

