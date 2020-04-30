Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
Promptly supported customers, employees and community with proactive response to the COVID-19 pandemic
Approved more than 3,500 loans in excess of $640 million within the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) through April 26, 2020
Surpassed $5 billion in assets, further bolstering market position as the largest community bank exclusively focused on the Houston region
Net interest margin increased to 4.15% for the first quarter 2020 from 4.11% for the fourth quarter 2019
Declared quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock
HOUSTON, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (Allegiance), the holding company of Allegiance Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for the first quarter 2020 compared to net income of $12.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.58 for the first quarter 2019. The first quarter 2020 results were primarily driven by the increased provision expense in response to COVID-19-related uncertainties in the current economic environment and write-downs in other real estate owned.
“While first quarter earnings were negatively impacted by the broader economic risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the true story for the quarter was the phenomenal effort and execution of our entire team at Allegiance Bank under unprecedented conditions” said Steve Retzloff, Allegiance’s Chief Executive Officer. “We enter the second quarter very well-positioned to navigate potential challenges related to the evolving COVID-19 and economic situation. Our capital is very strong, our loan portfolio is granular and well-collateralized, and our people remain dedicated to providing extraordinary service to our customers, albeit remotely when appropriate,” commented Retzloff.
“Our pre-existing pandemic response plan enabled us to quickly respond to the situation and fulfill our commitment to providing a safe environment for our customers and employees. Implementation strategies have included social distancing, acquisition of a pre-arranged supply of laptops that allow for an extensive work-from-home program, drive-thru only service, evaluating and responding to customer needs and a more recent show of strength as we processed thousands of Paycheck Protection Program applications for both existing and new customers. The extraordinary dedication of our employees has been remarkable,” continued Retzloff.
First Quarter 2020 Results
Net interest income before the provision for loan losses in the first quarter 2020 increased $422 thousand, or 0.9%, to $45.0 million from $44.6 million for the first quarter 2019 and from $44.5 million in the fourth quarter 2019. These increases were primarily due to changes in the volume and relative mix of the underlying assets and liabilities as well as lower costs related to interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 16 basis points to 4.15% for the first quarter 2020 from 4.31% for the first quarter 2019 and increased 4 basis points from 4.11% for the fourth quarter 2019. Core net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis excludes the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments and was 4.04% for the first quarter 2020 compared to 4.03% for the first quarter 2019 and 3.94% for the fourth quarter 2019. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 9.
Noninterest income for the first quarter 2020 was $2.7 million, a decrease of $564 thousand, or 17.1%, compared to $3.3 million for the first quarter 2019 and a decrease of $675 thousand, or 19.9%, compared to $3.4 million for the fourth quarter 2019. Noninterest income for the first quarter 2020 and the fourth quarter 2019 included $194 thousand and $613 thousand, respectively, of gains on the sale of securities.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2020 increased $1.3 million, or 4.1%, to $32.4 million from $31.1 million for the first quarter 2019 and increased $3.0 million, or 10.1%, compared to the fourth quarter 2019. Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2020 included $2.2 million of other real estate write-downs.
In the first quarter 2020, Allegiance’s efficiency ratio was 68.13% compared to 62.20% for the fourth quarter 2019 and 64.97% for the first quarter 2019. First quarter 2020 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 0.29%, 1.98% and 3.02%, respectively, compared to 1.13%, 7.81% and 11.96%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2019. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the first quarter 2019 were 1.08%, 7.27% and 11.22%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 9.
Financial Condition
Total assets at March 31, 2020 increased $9.8 million to $5.00 billion compared to $4.99 billion at December 31, 2019 and increased $233.6 million compared to $4.77 billion at March 31, 2019, primarily due to organic loan growth.
Total loans at March 31, 2020 increased $40.2 million, or 4.1% (annualized), to $3.96 billion compared to $3.92 billion at December 31, 2019 and increased $149.4 million, or 3.9%, compared to $3.81 billion at March 31, 2019, primarily due to organic loan growth. Core loans, which exclude the mortgage warehouse portfolio, increased $47.4 million, or 4.9% (annualized), to $3.95 billion at March 31, 2020 from $3.91 billion at December 31, 2019 and increased $185.1 million, or 4.9%, from $3.77 billion at March 31, 2019.
Loans with oil and gas industry exposure totaled $80.7 million, or 2.0%, of total loans at March 31, 2020, of which $826 thousand were on nonaccrual. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance for loan losses allocated to its total oil and gas loan portfolio was 1.5% of total oil and gas loans.
In addition, at March 31, 2020, loan balances in the hotel and restaurant and bar industries was $133.0 million, or 3.4%, of total loans, and $101.3 million, or 2.6%, of total loans, respectively. At March 31, 2020, there were no hotel loans on nonaccrual and there were $794 thousand restaurant and bar loans on nonaccrual. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance for loan losses allocated to its hotel portfolio was 1.0% of total hotel loans and its restaurant and bar portfolio was 1.2% of total restaurant and bar loans.
The Company had executed 1,563 principal and interest deferrals on outstanding loan balances of $838.1 million, as of April 26, 2020, in connection with the COVID-19 relief provided by the CARES Act. These deferrals were generally no more than 90 days in duration.
Deposits at March 31, 2020 decreased $114.5 million, or 11.3% (annualized), to $3.95 billion compared to $4.07 billion at December 31, 2019 and increased $173.5 million, or 4.6%, compared to $3.78 billion at March 31, 2019.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $34.2 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, compared to $36.7 million, or 0.74% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and $33.8 million, or 0.71% of total assets, at March 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was 0.95% of total loans at March 31, 2020, 0.75% of total loans at December 31, 2019 and 0.71% of total loans at March 31, 2019. Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (CECL), became effective for the Company on January 1, 2020. On March 27, 2020, the CARES Act included an option for entities to delay the implementation of CECL until the earlier of the termination date of the national emergency declaration by the President or December 31, 2020. Due to the uncertainty on the economy from COVID-19, the Company chose to delay its implementation of CECL and recorded its provision for loan losses under the incurred loss model that existed prior to CECL.
The provision for loan losses for the first quarter 2020 was $11.0 million, or 1.12% (annualized) of average loans, compared to $933 thousand, or 0.10% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2019 and $1.0 million, or 0.11% (annualized) of average loans for the first quarter 2019 primarily due to economic risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in the Company’s provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2020 compared to prior quarters reflects overall growth in the loan portfolio; increased level of charge-offs; and increasing uncertainty surrounding unemployment, the economic impact caused by COVID-19 and the economic effects related to the recent sharp decline in crude oil prices.
First quarter 2020 net charge-offs were $2.9 million, or 0.30% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.3 million, or 0.13% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2019 and $210 thousand, or 0.02% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2019.
Dividend
On April 23, 2020, the Board of Directors of Allegiance declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on June 15, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of May 29, 2020. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to shareholders will be subject to the discretion of Allegiance’s Board of Directors.
GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 9 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
Conference Call
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
As of March 31, 2020, Allegiance was a $5.00 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance’s super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. As of March 31, 2020, Allegiance Bank operated 27 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 26 bank offices and one loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office location in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are derived utilizing assumptions, present expectations, estimates and projections about Allegiance and its subsidiaries. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “potential,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Forward-looking statements include information concerning Allegiance’s expected future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Allegiance’s control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Allegiance can: continue to develop and maintain new and existing customer and community relationships; successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying suitable acquisition targets and integrating the businesses of acquired companies and banks; sustain its current internal growth rate; provide quality and competitive products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its performance objectives. Additionally, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly evolving and its future effects on Allegiance are difficult to predict. These and various other risk factors are discussed in Allegiance’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in other reports and statements Allegiance has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available for download free of charge from the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Financial Information, SEC Filings. Any forward-looking statement made by Allegiance in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause Allegiance’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Allegiance to predict all of them. Because of these uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Allegiance disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
2020
2019
March31
December31
September 30
June 30
March 31
(Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
156,700
$
213,347
$
246,312
$
170,850
$
169,975
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
18,189
132,901
54,307
61,757
88,868
Total cash and cash equivalents
174,889
346,248
300,619
232,607
258,843
Available for sale securities, at fair value
508,250
372,545
353,000
348,173
345,716
Loans held for investment
3,955,546
3,915,310
3,886,004
3,857,963
3,806,161
Less: allowance for loan losses
(37,511
)
(29,438
)
(29,808
)
(27,940
)
(27,123
)
Loans, net
3,918,035
3,885,872
3,856,196
3,830,023
3,779,038
Accrued interest receivable
17,203
15,468
15,201
16,508
16,194
Premises and equipment, net
66,798
66,790
67,175
59,690
60,327
Other real estate owned
12,617
8,337
8,333
6,294
1,152
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
12,798
6,242
14,138
8,866
14,365
Bank owned life insurance
27,255
27,104
26,947
26,794
26,639
Goodwill
223,642
223,642
223,642
223,642
223,642
Core deposit intangibles, net
20,886
21,876
23,053
24,231
25,409
Other assets
20,056
18,530
17,536
17,383
17,477
Total assets
$
5,002,429
$
4,992,654
$
4,905,840
$
4,794,211
$
4,768,802
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
1,217,532
$
1,252,232
$
1,227,839
$
1,173,423
$
1,181,920
Interest-bearing
Demand
341,524
367,278
340,754
390,067
328,961
Money market and savings
1,110,631
1,258,008
1,114,233
995,467
901,773
Certificates and other time
1,283,887
1,190,583
1,214,659
1,301,683
1,367,407
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,736,042
2,815,869
2,669,646
2,687,217
2,598,141
Total deposits
3,953,574
4,068,101
3,897,485
3,860,640
3,780,061
Accrued interest payable
3,821
4,326
4,915
3,531
4,511
Borrowed funds
190,506
75,503
159,501
146,998
201,995
Subordinated debt
107,930
107,799
107,771
49,019
48,959
Other liabilities
40,005
27,060
29,860
29,322
29,499
Total liabilities
4,295,836
4,282,789
4,199,532
4,089,510
4,065,025
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Common stock
20,355
20,524
20,737
21,147
21,484
Capital surplus
513,894
521,066
529,688
541,979
556,184
Retained earnings
164,858
163,375
149,389
137,342
123,094
Accumulated other comprehensive income
7,486
4,900
6,494
4,233
3,015
Total shareholders’ equity
706,593
709,865
706,308
704,701
703,777
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
5,002,429
$
4,992,654
$
4,905,840
$
4,794,211
$
4,768,802
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
March31
December31
September30
June 30
March 31
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees
$
54,624
$
55,368
$
55,790
$
56,016
$
54,189
Securities:
Taxable
2,087
2,066
2,090
1,837
982
Tax-exempt
546
469
483
692
1,290
Deposits in other financial institutions
195
244
302
401
688
Total interest income
57,452
58,147
58,665
58,946
57,149
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Demand, money market and savings deposits
4,364
5,091
4,975
4,513
3,728
Certificates and other time deposits
6,084
6,483
6,909
7,008
6,256
Borrowed funds
506
547
1,183
1,118
1,827
Subordinated debt
1,473
1,500
761
736
735
Total interest expense
12,427
13,621
13,828
13,375
12,546
NET INTEREST INCOME
45,025
44,526
44,837
45,571
44,603
Provision for loan losses
10,990
933
2,597
1,407
1,002
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
34,035
43,593
42,240
44,164
43,601
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Nonsufficient funds fees
169
189
168
139
162
Service charges on deposit accounts
457
403
379
365
325
Gain on sale of securities
194
613
—
846
—
(Loss) gain on sales of other real estate and repossessed assets
(69
)
(45
)
—
70
1
Bank owned life insurance
151
157
153
155
159
Rebate from correspondent bank
493
900
900
884
896
Other
1,330
1,183
1,289
1,386
1,746
Total noninterest income
2,725
3,400
2,889
3,845
3,289
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
19,781
18,273
20,221
19,415
19,684
Net occupancy and equipment
1,907
1,994
1,973
2,114
2,098
Depreciation
866
861
822
756
753
Data processing and software amortization
1,826
2,120
2,058
1,709
1,577
Professional fees
573
540
667
527
599
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
632
216
(41
)
802
728
Core deposit intangibles amortization
990
1,177
1,178
1,178
1,178
Communications
417
486
455
468
430
Advertising
521
597
449
617
704
Acquisition and merger-related expenses
—
—
—
153
1,173
Other
4,888
3,167
2,227
2,341
2,191
Total noninterest expense
32,401
29,431
30,009
30,080
31,115
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
4,359
17,562
15,120
17,929
15,775
Provision for income taxes
843
3,576
3,073
3,681
3,097
NET INCOME
$
3,516
$
13,986
$
12,047
$
14,248
$
12,678
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
0.17
$
0.68
$
0.57
$
0.67
$
0.58
Diluted
$
0.17
$
0.67
$
0.57
$
0.66
$
0.58
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
March31
December31
September30
June 30
March 31
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income
$
3,516
$
13,986
$
12,047
$
14,248
$
12,678
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.17
$
0.68
$
0.57
$
0.67
$
0.58
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.17
$
0.67
$
0.57
$
0.66
$
0.58
Return on average assets(A)
0.29
%
1.13
%
0.98
%
1.19
%
1.08
%
Return on average equity(A)
1.98
%
7.81
%
6.73
%
8.10
%
7.27
%
Return on average tangible equity(A)(B)
3.02
%
11.96
%
10.33
%
12.52
%
11.22
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(C)
4.15
%
4.11
%
4.16
%
4.33
%
4.31
%
Core net interest margin (tax equivalent)(B)
4.04
%
3.94
%
3.97
%
4.07
%
4.03
%
Efficiency ratio(D)
68.13
%
62.20
%
62.88
%
61.93
%
64.97
%
Capital Ratios
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (Consolidated)
Equity to assets
14.12
%
14.22
%
14.40
%
14.70
%
14.76
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets(B)
9.71
%
9.78
%
9.86
%
10.05
%
10.06
%
Estimated common equity tier 1 capital
11.16
%
11.42
%
11.28
%
11.34
%
11.37
%
Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital
11.40
%
11.66
%
11.51
%
11.58
%
11.61
%
Estimated total risk-based capital
14.73
%
14.83
%
14.70
%
13.27
%
13.28
%
Estimated tier 1 leverage capital
9.89
%
10.02
%
10.06
%
10.17
%
10.25
%
Allegiance Bank
Estimated common equity tier 1 capital
12.60
%
12.67
%
12.28
%
12.02
%
11.67
%
Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital
12.60
%
12.67
%
12.28
%
12.02
%
11.67
%
Estimated total risk-based capital
14.50
%
14.39
%
14.01
%
13.71
%
13.34
%
Estimated tier 1 leverage capital
10.94
%
10.89
%
10.73
%
10.57
%
10.31
%
Other Data
Weighted average shares:
Basic
20,411
20,652
20,981
21,257
21,733
Diluted
20,690
20,930
21,256
21,546
22,040
Period end shares outstanding
20,355
20,524
20,737
21,147
21,484
Book value per share
$
34.71
$
34.59
$
34.06
$
33.32
$
32.76
Tangible book value per share(B)
$
22.70
$
22.62
$
22.16
$
21.60
$
21.17
Interim periods annualized.
Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 9 of this Earnings Release.
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March31, 2020
December31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Average Balance
Interest Earned/ Interest Paid
Average Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Interest Earned/ Interest Paid
Average Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Interest Earned/ Interest Paid
Average Yield/ Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans
$
3,933,291
$
54,624
5.59
%
$
3,888,476
$
55,368
5.65
%
$
3,747,234
$
54,189
5.86
%
Securities
388,721
2,633
2.72
%
364,605
2,535
2.76
%
346,686
2,272
2.66
%
Deposits in other financial institutions and other
50,711
195
1.55
%
54,947
244
1.76
%
118,749
688
2.35
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,372,723
$
57,452
5.28
%
4,308,028
$
58,147
5.35
%
4,212,669
$
57,149
5.50
%
Allowance for loan losses
(28,718
)
(29,997
)
(26,760
)
Noninterest-earning assets
602,778
639,601
559,763
Total assets
$
4,946,783
$
4,917,632
$
4,745,672
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
363,326
$
846
0.94
%
$
361,666
$
952
1.04
%
$
338,193
$
963
1.16
%
Money market and savings deposits
1,168,541
3,518
1.21
%
1,169,996
4,139
1.40
%
880,138
2,765
1.27
%
Certificates and other time deposits
1,193,427
6,084
2.05
%
1,203,110
6,483
2.14
%
1,302,958
6,256
1.95
%
Borrowed funds
140,999
506
1.44
%
86,372
547
2.51
%
283,566
1,827
2.61
%
Subordinated debt
107,865
1,473
5.49
%
107,782
1,500
5.52
%
48,925
735
6.09
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,974,158
$
12,427
1.68
%
2,928,926
$
13,621
1.85
%
2,853,780
$
12,546
1.78
%
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,225,888
1,237,770
1,167,172
Other liabilities
33,202
40,781
17,054
Total liabilities
4,233,248
4,207,477
4,038,006
Shareholders' equity
713,535
710,155
707,666
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,946,783
$
4,917,632
$
4,745,672
Net interest rate spread
3.60
%
3.50
%
3.72
%
Net interest income and margin
$
45,025
4.14
%
$
44,526
4.10
%
$
44,603
4.29
%
Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent)
$
45,152
4.15
%
$
44,623
4.11
%
$
44,805
4.31
%
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
March31
December31
September30
June 30
March 31
(Dollars in thousands)
Period-end Loan Portfolio:
Commercial and industrial
$
702,267
$
689,360
$
675,055
$
694,516
$
699,471
Mortgage warehouse
1,051
8,304
36,594
46,171
36,742
Real estate:
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential)
1,951,080
1,873,782
1,859,721
1,830,764
1,771,890
Commercial real estate construction and land development
378,987
410,471
386,723
368,108
396,162
1-4 family residential (including home equity)
704,212
698,957
695,520
690,961
658,261
Residential construction
177,025
192,515
189,608
183,991
201,314
Consumer and other
40,924
41,921
42,783
43,452
42,321
Total loans
$
3,955,546
$
3,915,310
$
3,886,004
$
3,857,963
$
3,806,161
Asset Quality:
Nonaccrual loans
$
21,621
$
28,371
$
34,615
$
31,382
$
32,670
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming loans
21,621
28,371
34,615
31,382
32,670
Other real estate
12,617
8,337
8,333
6,294
1,152
Other repossessed assets
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$
34,238
$
36,708
$
42,948
$
37,676
$
33,822
Net charge-offs
$
2,917
$
1,303
$
729
$
590
$
210
Nonaccrual loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
8,669
$
8,388
$
8,033
$
9,386
$
11,221
Mortgage warehouse
—
—
—
—
—
Real estate:
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential)
7,024
6,741
15,356
18,218
17,531
Commercial real estate construction and land development
1,958
9,050
9,050
1,541
818
1-4 family residential (including home equity)
2,845
3,294
1,992
2,074
2,928
Residential construction
982
746
—
—
—
Consumer and other
143
152
184
163
172
Total nonaccrual loans
$
21,621
$
28,371
$
34,615
$
31,382
$
32,670
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.68
%
0.74
%
0.88
%
0.79
%
0.71
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.55
%
0.72
%
0.89
%
0.81
%
0.86
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
173.49
%
103.76
%
86.11
%
89.03
%
83.02
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.95
%
0.75
%
0.77
%
0.72
%
0.71
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.30
%
0.13
%
0.07
%
0.06
%
0.02
%
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Allegiance believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Allegiance’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Allegiance reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets and core net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Allegiance has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Allegiance calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
March31
December31
September30
June 30
March 31
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Total shareholders' equity
$
706,593
$
709,865
$
706,308
$
704,701
$
703,777
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net
244,528
245,518
246,695
247,873
249,051
Tangible shareholders’ equity
$
462,065
$
464,347
$
459,613
$
456,828
$
454,726
Shares outstanding at end of period
20,355
20,524
20,737
21,147
21,484
Tangible book value per share
$
22.70
$
22.62
$
22.16
$
21.60
$
21.17
Net income
$
3,516
$
13,986
$
12,047
$
14,248
$
12,678
Average shareholders' equity
$
713,535
$
710,155
$
710,044
$
705,162
$
707,666
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net
245,007
246,154
247,404
248,621
249,277
Average tangible shareholders’ equity
$
468,528
$
464,001
$
462,640
$
456,541
$
458,389
Return on average tangible equity
3.02
%
11.96
%
10.33
%
12.52
%
11.22
%
Total assets
$
5,002,429
$
4,992,654
$
4,905,840
$
4,794,211
$
4,768,802
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net
244,528
245,518
246,695
247,873
249,051
Tangible assets
$
4,757,901
$
4,747,136
$
4,659,145
$
4,546,338
$
4,519,751
Tangible equity to tangible assets
9.71
%
9.78
%
9.86
%
10.05
%
10.06
%
Net interest income (tax equivalent)
$
45,152
$
44,623
$
44,924
$
45,684
$
44,805
Less: Acquisition accounting adjustments
(1,259
)
(1,860
)
(2,045
)
(2,755
)
(2,965
)
Core net interest income (tax equivalent)
$
43,893
$
42,763
$
42,879
$
42,929
$
41,840
Average earning assets
$
4,372,723
$
4,308,028
$
4,284,667
$
4,233,653
$
4,212,669
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
4.15
%
4.11
%
4.16
%
4.33
%
4.31
%
Core net interest margin (tax equivalent)
4.04
%
3.94
%
3.97
%
4.07
%
4.03
%
