Alliant Energy gives $2 million to Hometown Care Energy Fund

MADISON, Wis., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) is making a $2 million donation to its Hometown Care Energy Fund. The fund assists customers that need financial help to pay their bill.

Alliant Energy knows that many customers may face financial hardship due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This contribution shows Alliant Energy’s ongoing commitment to serve customers in Iowa and Wisconsin and help those in need.

The Hometown Care Energy Fund is supported annually with funds from Alliant Energy shareowners, as well as voluntary contributions from employees, retirees and customers.

“We know that many customers need help paying their bill or may need additional help due to the pandemic,” said Linda Mattes, Vice President of Customer and IT Operations at Alliant Energy. “We are coming together with customers, employees, retirees and shareowners to help our neighbors.”

Alliant Energy partners with nonprofit organizations in Wisconsin and Iowa to distribute the funds. Customers can review income eligibility requirements and apply for funding as follows:

If you or someone you know is having difficulty paying a bill, visit the new Alliant Energy My Account site to set up a payment plan based on ability to pay. On My Account, customers can also set up fee-free credit card payments, review account information and report outages.

The contributions by Alliant Energy’s shareowners are not included in the rates charged to customers.

More information on the Hometown Care Energy Fund can be found at alliantenergy.com/hometowncare .

For tips to reduce energy use and save money, Alliant Energy shares 10 tips .

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 970,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .