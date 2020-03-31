Allied Resource Partners Announces Promising Early Production Numbers On Custer Valley Well

DENVER, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Resource Partners Custer Valley #1 well, located in Ellis County, Kansas, was turned on and began producing at a slow pump setting on Thursday, March 26th. The 4,040 foot well ran for only twenty hours and produced forty-five barrels of oil.

With no loss of fluid shown while pumping, Rich Tabaka, President of Allied, said the following:

"Given such optimistic numbers, we have reason to anticipate our Custer Valley well achieving much more when run at a speed greater than three strokes per minute. For analysis' sake, I've directed my team to proceed gradually. Despite the current economy, this is just the affirmation we needed to proceed full speed ahead with our latest undertaking, the Long Draw #1 Prospect. I'm excited to see where 2020 takes us, because it's only uphill from here."

About Allied Resource Partners:

Allied Resource Partners is an independent oil and gas company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, that is committed to leading the way in the development and presentation of domestic, onshore oil and gas limited partnerships.

