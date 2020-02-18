Allison Transmission’s 3414 Regional Haul Series(TM) Fully Automatic Transmission Earns Key Industry Award From Heavy Duty Trucking

Allison Transmission’s 3414 Regional Haul Series™ Fully Automatic Transmission Earns Key Industry Award From Heavy Duty Trucking

Innovations to the proven Allison 3000 Series™ deliver the lightest, most productive transmission in its segment

Allison Transmission’s 3414 RHS is the perfect example of how customer and market needs drive the innovation of Allison products. Designed in response to customer demand, the 3414 RHS is now winning accolades from industry professionals. Heavy Duty Trucking magazine recognized the Allison 3414 RHS by naming it a Top 20 Product Winner for 2020, recognizing the transmission for its innovation as the lightest, most durable, and most productive new transmission in its class.

The award “highlights the most innovative, significant and useful product announcements from last year,” according to Heavy Duty Trucking. Chosen by the editorial advisory board of the publication, they also look at products with potential benefit to a company’s bottom line. Viewed as the industry benchmark for city delivery tractors, the 3414 RHS checked all the boxes to meet the award’s criteria.

Based on insights gathered from OEMs and end users, there was a need for the proven reliability, performance and maneuverability of an Allison fully automatic 3000 Series transmission, but with increased ratings capability. The lightest transmission in this segment, the 3414 RHS has ratings up to 410 horsepower and 1450 lb-ft. of torque. This increased power supports a growing trend for fleets to utilize their trucks in mixed duty cycles, often in city delivery routes on one shift and regional haul transport routes during a second shift. The 3414 RHS will provide fleets with 25% faster acceleration 0-20 miles per hour, as compared to competitive automated manual transmissions (AMTs). By leveraging Allison’s xFE technology, which incorporates an internal gear scheme optimized for fuel efficiency, as well as Allison’s FuelSense® 2.0 with DynActive® shifting technology, the 3414 RHS will deliver up to 8% fuel economy improvement.

The 3414 RHS is a drop-in solution for any chassis with a current Allison 3000 Series option— with the same form, fit, function and connections. The 3414 RHS will be the lightest transmission in this segment. In fact, the 3414 RHS is 11% lighter than the next lightest competitive transmission in the segment. The 3414 RHS includes Allison’s industry-leading warranty of five years, 750,000 miles, including towing, with no exclusions on individual components. With no clutches to replace, fleets will be free of unplanned downtime due to costly clutch replacements.

“Allison is thrilled to bring this product to market, and we are equally honored that leaders in the industry have recognized the 3414 RHS for this award,” said Branden Harbin, Managing Director of Global Marketing at Allison Transmission. “We’re confident this product will deliver everything our customers have been asking for: increased ratings capability, improved drivability, industry-leading warranty coverage, compatibility with diesel and natural gas engines and improved fuel economy – all while maintaining the lightest weight in the segment with the proven performance and durability of an Allison.”

The 3414 RHS will be available in the Freightliner M2 112 and Cascadia in the second half of 2020, with additional OEM releases planned in 2020.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

