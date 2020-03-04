alphaDIRECT Advisors Discusses Westport Fuel Systems and the Current Regulatory Environment with CEO, David Johnson

NEW YORK, NY, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alphaDIRECT Advisors, an Investor Intelligence firm, announced today that Shawn Severson, Founding Partner, conducted a review of Westport Fuel Systems to discuss the current regulatory environment with focus on the European carbon dioxide emissions standards with David Johnson, Chief Executive Officer.

“With commercial trucks being responsible for almost 25% of the CO 2 produced by all transportation, the recently implemented emission regulations in Europe are a significant milestone for the industry and the environment. The regulations are not only the toughest in the world with respect to CO 2 but also include cash penalties for each vehicle that do not meet the requirements. Westport Fuel System’s HPDI technology fueled by liquefied natural gas reduces the CO 2 emissions from a heavy-duty truck by approximately 20% meeting the 2025 interim target, according to the company. When fueled by renewable gas, HPDI offers a compliance pathway to exceed the 2030 requirement for a 30% CO 2 reduction. This Management Series focuses on how the European regulations affect the freight industry, the markets, and specifically, Westport Fuel Systems and its commercially available HPDI systems,” said Mr. Severson, Founding Partner of alphaDIRECT Advisors.

About alphaDIRECT Advisors

alphaDIRECT Advisors, a division of EnergyTech Investor, LLC, is a Publishing and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks. alphaDIRECT’s expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including EnergyTechnology, Cleantech, Emerging Growth, Industrial and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). alphaDIRECT was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Mr. Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. alphaDIRECT's mission is to bridge the information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights. Please access the link below for an important electronic communications disclaimer: https://alphadirectadvisors.com/discolsures/

About Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are inventors, engineers, manufacturers and suppliers of advanced clean fuel systems and components that can change the way the world moves. Our technology delivers performance, fuel efficiency and environmental benefits to address the challenges of global climate change and urban air quality. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

