Altus Midstream first to implement new Honeywell UOP technology

Hydrocarbon Engineering

Oil & Gas Publishers Note: We are seeing that investors are demanding returns in months rather than years. The proper use of technology in the Energy, Oil and Gas, Renewable markets is critical in lowering CapEx. Honeywell has recently announced that Altus Midstream has implemented OrtloffTM SRX technology from Honeywell UOP at its Diamond Central cryogenic gas processing complex, marking the first global application of the new technology to recover valuable NGLs from feed gas. The facility in Reeves County, Texas, US, began operation in May 2019, and can now process up to 600 million ft3/d of natural gas.

The technology passed performance testing while recovering more than 99% of ethane and 100% of propane in ethane recovery mode, and more than 99% propane in ethane rejection mode at design capacity.

Ben Owens, Vice President and General Manager of UOP’s gas processing technologies business, said: “The Ortloff SRX technology is the most flexible for high-recovery of NGLs and liquefied petroleum gas, providing Altus the flexibility to react to ethane market fluctuations while maintaining more than 99% recovery of propane and heavier hydrocarbons […] Altus sought to maximise its potential in an NGL-rich region of the Permian Basin, and the technology delivered a cost-efficient technology that maximises flexibility.”

Ortloff, which became part of UOP in 2018, brings the industry’s advanced expertise in the recovery of high-value NGLs from natural gas streams. Its technologies are specialised to maximise NGL recovery, providing customers with high operational flexibility and greater returns on plant investments. The company also specialises in unique technologies for removing sulfur from refinery feedstocks, ensuring greater plant reliability and operability over the refinery lifecycle.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. demand for NGLs is growing by more than 10% annually. NGLs and liquefied petroleum gas are in high demand as petrochemical feedstocks used in the production of plastics, automotive parts, detergents and countless other products.