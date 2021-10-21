[Amend] General statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership – Form SC 13D/A

Explanatory Note

This Amendment No. 2 (this “Amendment”) amends and supplements the information provided in the Schedule 13D (the “Original Schedule 13D”) filed on January 13, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by Felix STACK Holdings, LLC (“Felix STACK”), EnCap FEx Holdings, LLC (“EnCap FEx” and, together with Felix STACK, the “Felix I Entities”), Felix Investments Holdings II, LLC (“Felix Investments”), Felix Energy Investments II, LLC (“Felix Energy” and, together with Felix Investments, the “Felix II Entities”) and EnCap Partners GP, LLC, each a Delaware limited liability company (“EnCap Partners GP”), and EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, L.P. (“EnCap Fund IX”) and EnCap Energy Capital Fund X, L.P., each a Texas limited partnership (“EnCap Fund X” and, together with EnCap Fund IX, the “EnCap Funds” and the EnCap Funds, together with EnCap Partners GP, the “EnCap Entities”), as amended by Amendment No. 1 filed on February 25, 2021. This Amendment amends and supplements the Original Schedule 13D (as amended and supplemented, the “Schedule 13D”) on behalf of the undersigned to furnish the information set forth herein and relates to the beneficial ownership of the shares of common stock, $0.10 par value per share (the “Common Stock”), of Devon Energy Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the “Issuer”). Except as otherwise specified in this Amendment, all items left blank remain unchanged in all material respects and any items that are reported are deemed to amend and restate the corresponding items in the Original Schedule 13D in their entirety.

This Amendment is being filed on behalf of the reporting persons identified on the cover pages of this Amendment. Capitalized terms used herein but not defined herein have the respective meanings ascribed to them in the Original Schedule 13D.

Item 2. Identity and Background

This Schedule 13D is being filed by EnCap Fund IX, EnCap Fund X and EnCap Partners GP. EnCap Fund IX, EnCap Fund X and EnCap Partners GP are sometimes referred to in this Schedule 13D individually as a “Reporting Person” and, collectively, they are referred to herein as the “Reporting Persons.”

EnCap Partners GP is the sole general partner of EnCap Partners, LP (“EnCap Partners”), which is the managing member of EnCap Investments Holdings, LLC (“EnCap Holdings”). EnCap Holdings is the sole member of EnCap Investments GP, L.L.C. (“EnCap Investments GP”), which is the sole general partner of EnCap Investments L.P. (“EnCap Investments LP”). EnCap Investments LP is the sole general partner of EnCap Equity Fund X GP, L.P. (“EnCap Fund X GP”), which is the sole general partner of EnCap Fund X.

The address of the principal office of the EnCap Entities is 1100 Louisiana Street, Suite 4900, Houston, Texas 77002. The principal business of each of the EnCap Funds is investing in securities of energy companies and related assets. The principal business of EnCap Partners GP is indirectly managing the EnCap Funds.

Information regarding the executive officers, managers or other control persons of the EnCap Funds and EnCap Partners GP is set forth on Schedule A and Schedule B , respectively, attached hereto. Schedule A and Schedule B attached hereto set forth the following information as to each such person:

(i). name;

(ii). residence or business address;

(iii). present principal occupation or employment and the name, principal business and address of any corporation or other organization in which such employment is conducted; and

(iv). citizenship.

Other than as set forth on Schedule A attached hereto, during the last five years, to the best of the Reporting Persons’ knowledge, no person named on Schedule A or Schedule B attached hereto, has been (a) convicted in a criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations or similar misdemeanors) or (b) a party to a civil proceeding of a judicial or administrative body of competent jurisdiction and as a result of such proceeding was or is subject to a judgment, decree or final order enjoining future violations of, or prohibiting or mandating activities subject to, federal or state securities laws or finding any violation with respect to such laws.

8