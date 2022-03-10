[Amend] General statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership – Form SC 13D/A

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. 2)*
CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY
(Name of Issuer)
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
(Title of Class of Securities)
13123X508
(CUSIP Number)
John G. Finley
Blackstone Inc.
345 Park Avenue
New York, New York 10154
Tel: (212) 583-5000
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
March 8, 2022
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box. ☐
Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See Rule 13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.
|*
|
The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
CUSIP No. 13123X508
|1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd.
|2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) ☐ (b) ☒
|3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
|5
|
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)
☐
|6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Texas
|
NUMBER OF
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
EACH
REPORTING
PERSON
WITH
|7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
3,604,163
|8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
0
|9
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
5,587,570
|10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
|11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
5,587,570
|12
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
☐
|13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
9.1%
|14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
PN
CUSIP No. 13123X508
|1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
Primexx Energy Corporation
|2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) ☐ (b) ☒
|3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
|5
|
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)
☐
|6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Texas
|
NUMBER OF
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
EACH
REPORTING
PERSON
WITH
|7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
3,604,163
|8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
0
|9
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
5,587,570
|10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
|11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
5,587,570
|12
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
☐
|13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
9.1%
|14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
CO
CUSIP No. 13123X508
|1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
BPP Energy Partners LLC
|2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) ☐ (b) ☒
|3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
|5
|
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)
☐
|6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Delaware
|
NUMBER OF
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
EACH
REPORTING
PERSON
WITH
|7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
1,314,512
|8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
0
|9
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
1,918,403
|10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
|11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
1,918,403
|12
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
☐
|13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
3.1%
|14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
CUSIP No. 13123X508
|1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
BPP HoldCo LLC
|2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) ☐ (b) ☒
|3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
|5
|
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)
☐
|6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Delaware
|
NUMBER OF
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
EACH
REPORTING
PERSON
WITH
|7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
4,918,675
|8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
0
|9
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
7,505,973
|10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
|11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
7,505,973
|12
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
☐
|13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
12.2%
|14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
CUSIP No. 13123X508
|1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
BX Primexx Topco LLC
|2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) ☐ (b) ☒
|3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
|5
|
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)
☐
|6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Delaware
|
NUMBER OF
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
EACH
REPORTING
PERSON
WITH
|7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
4,918,675
|8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
0
|9
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
7,505,973
|10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
|11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
7,505,973
|12
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
☐
|13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
12.2%
|14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
CUSIP No. 13123X508
|1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
BCP VII/BEP II Holdings Manager L.L.C.
|2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) ☐ (b) ☒
|3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
|5
|
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)
☐
|6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Delaware
|
NUMBER OF
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
EACH
REPORTING
PERSON
WITH
|7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
4,918,675
|8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
0
|9
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
7,505,973
|10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
|11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
7,505,973
|12
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
☐
|13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
12.2%
|14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
CUSIP No. 13123X508
|1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C.
|2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) ☐ (b) ☒
|3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
|5
|
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)
☐
|6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Delaware
|
NUMBER OF
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
EACH
REPORTING
PERSON
WITH
|7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
0
|8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
4,918,675
|9
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
|10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
7,505,973
|11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
7,505,973
|12
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
☐
|13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
12.2%
|14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
CUSIP No. 13123X508
|1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
Blackstone Management Associates VII L.L.C.
|2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) ☐ (b) ☒
|3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
|5
|
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)
☐
|6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Delaware
|
NUMBER OF
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
EACH
REPORTING
PERSON
WITH
|7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
0
|8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
4,918,675
|9
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
|10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
7,505,973
|11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
7,505,973
|12
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
☐
|13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
12.2%
|14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
CUSIP No. 13123X508
|1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
BMA VII L.L.C.
|2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) ☐ (b) ☒
|3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
|5
|
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)
☐
|6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Delaware
|
NUMBER OF
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
EACH
REPORTING
PERSON
WITH
|7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
0
|8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
4,918,675
|9
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
|10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
7,505,973
|11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
7,505,973
|12
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
☐
|13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
12.2%
|14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
CUSIP No. 13123X508
|1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
Blackstone EMA II L.L.C.
|2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) ☐ (b) ☒
|3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
|5
|
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)
☐
|6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Delaware
|
NUMBER OF
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
EACH
REPORTING
PERSON
WITH
|7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
0
|8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
4,918,675
|9
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
|10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
7,505,973
|11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
7,505,973
|12
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
☐
|13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
12.2%
|14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
CUSIP No. 13123X508
|1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
Blackstone Holdings III L.P.
|2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) ☐ (b) ☒
|3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
|5
|
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)
☐
|6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Quebec, Canada
|
NUMBER OF
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
EACH
REPORTING
PERSON
WITH
|7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
4,918,675
|8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
0
|9
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
7,505,973
|10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
|11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
7,505,973
|12
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
☐
|13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
12.2%
|14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
PN
CUSIP No. 13123X508
|1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P.
|2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) ☐ (b) ☒
|3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
|5
|
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)
☐
|6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Delaware
|
NUMBER OF
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
EACH
REPORTING
PERSON
WITH
|7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
4,918,675
|8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
0
|9
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
7,505,973
|10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
|11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
7,505,973
|12
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
☐
|13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
12.2%
|14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
PN
CUSIP No. 13123X508
|1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C.
|2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) ☐ (b) ☒
|3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
|5
|
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)
☐
|6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Delaware
|
NUMBER OF
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
EACH
REPORTING
PERSON
WITH
|7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
4,918,675
|8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
0
|9
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
7,505,973
|10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
|11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
7,505,973
|12
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
☐
|13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
12.2%
|14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
CUSIP No. 13123X508
|1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
Blackstone Inc.
|2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) ☐ (b) ☒
|3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
|5
|
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)
☐
|6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Delaware
|
NUMBER OF
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
EACH
REPORTING
PERSON
WITH
|7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
4,918,675
|8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
0
|9
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
7,505,973
|10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
|11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
7,505,973
|12
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
☐
|13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
12.2%
|14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
CO
CUSIP No. 13123X508
|1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
Blackstone Group Management L.L.C.
|2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) ☐ (b) ☒
|3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
|5
|
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)
☐
|6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Delaware
|
NUMBER OF
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
EACH
REPORTING
PERSON
WITH
|7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
4,918,675
|8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
0
|9
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
7,505,973
|10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
|11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
7,505,973
|12
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
☐
|13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
12.2%
|14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
CUSIP No. 13123X508
|1
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
Stephen A. Schwarzman
|2
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) ☐ (b) ☒
|3
|
SEC USE ONLY
|4
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
|5
|
CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)
☐
|6
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
United States
|
NUMBER OF
SHARES
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
EACH
REPORTING
PERSON
WITH
|7
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
4,918,675
|8
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
0
|9
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
7,505,973
|10
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
|11
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
7,505,973
|12
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
☐
|13
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)
12.2%
|14
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
IN
This Amendment No. 2 (“Amendment No. 2”) to Schedule 13D relates to the common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”), of Callon Petroleum Company, a Delaware corporation (the “Issuer”), and amends and supplements the initial statement on Schedule 13D filed on October 12, 2021, as amended by the Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D filed on January 6, 2022 (as so amended, the “Schedule 13D”). The principal executive offices of the Issuer are located at One Briarlake Plaza, 2000 W. Sam Houston Parkway S., Suite 2000, Houston, Texas 77042. Except as specifically provided herein, this Amendment No. 2 does not modify any of the information previously reported in the Schedule 13D. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Amendment No. 2 shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Schedule 13D.
|Item 2.
|
Identity and Background
Item 2 of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended by incorporating herein by reference the information set forth on the updated Schedule I attached hereto.
|Item 5.
|
Interest in Securities of the Issuer
Items 5(a)-(c) of the Schedule 13D are hereby amended and restated as follows:
(a) and (b) Calculations of the percentage of the shares of Common Stock beneficially owned assumes that there were 61,493,753 shares of Common Stock outstanding as of February 18, 2022, as reported in the Issuer’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed by the Issuer with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2022.
The aggregate number of shares and percentage of the Common Stock beneficially owned by each Reporting Person and, for each Reporting Person, the number of shares as to which there is sole power to vote or to direct the vote, shared power to vote or to direct the vote, sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition or shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition, are set forth on rows 7 through 11 and row 13 of the cover pages of this Schedule 13D and are incorporated herein by reference.
As of the date hereof,
(i) Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd. directly holds 3,604,163 shares of Common Stock; and
(ii) BPP Energy Partners LLC directly holds 1,314,512 shares of Common Stock.
An additional 1,983,407 Escrow Shares (as defined in Item 6 of the Schedule 13D) were deposited into an Escrow Account (as defined below) for the benefit of the Issuer and Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd. and 603,891 Escrow Shares were deposited into an Escrow Account (as defined in Item 6 of the Schedule 13D) for the benefit of the Issuer and BPP Energy Partners LLC. See “Escrow Agreements” in Item 6 of the Schedule 13D.
The securities reported herein as beneficially owned by the Reporting Persons do not include an aggregate of 481,250 shares of Common Stock underlying warrants to purchase Common Stock held by certain investment funds affiliated with the Reporting Persons, which may be issued upon net-share settlement of such warrants. Based on the closing price of Common Stock on the date of this filing, such warrants cannot be settled for shares of Common Stock pursuant to the terms thereof, and as a result, the shares of Common Stock underlying such warrants are excluded from the Reporting Person’s beneficial ownership of Common Stock reported herein.
Primexx Energy Corporation is the managing general partner of Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd.
BPP HoldCo LLC is the majority shareholder and has the power to appoint the majority of the members of the board of directors of Primexx Energy Corporation and has the power to appoint the majority of the members of the board of managers of BPP Energy Partners LLC. BX Primexx Topco LLC is the sole member of BPP HoldCo LLC. BCP VII/BEP II Holdings Manager L.L.C. is the managing member of BX Primexx Topco LLC.
Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C. and Blackstone Management Associates VII L.L.C. are the managing members of BCP VII/BEP II Holdings Manager L.L.C. Blackstone EMA II L.L.C. is the sole member of Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C. BMA VII L.L.C. is the sole member of Blackstone Management Associates VII L.L.C.
Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is the managing member of each of BMA VII L.L.C. and Blackstone EMA II L.L.C. Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. is the general partner of Blackstone Holdings III L.P. Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. is the general partner of Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P.
Blackstone Inc. is the sole member of Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. The sole holder of the Series II preferred stock of Blackstone Inc. is Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. is wholly-owned by Blackstone’s senior managing directors and controlled by its founder, Stephen A. Schwarzman.
Neither the filing of this Schedule 13D nor any of its contents shall be deemed to constitute an admission that any Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of the Common Stock referred to herein for purposes of Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or for any other purpose and each of the Reporting Persons expressly disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares of Common Stock.
(c) From March 1, 2022 to March 9, 2022, shares of Common Stock held by the Reporting Persons were sold in multiple open market sale transactions as described below.
|
Seller
|Date
|Number
of Shares
|Price
per Share
|
Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd.
|03/01/2022
|15,773
|$
|60.9563
|(1)(14)
|
Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd.
|03/01/2022
|22,989
|$
|61.4240
|(2)(14)
|
BPP Energy Partners LLC
|03/01/2022
|5,753
|$
|60.9563
|(1)(14)
|
BPP Energy Partners LLC
|03/01/2022
|8,385
|$
|61.4240
|(2)(14)
|
Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd.
|03/02/2022
|59,614
|$
|60.4021
|(3)(14)
|
BPP Energy Partners LLC
|03/02/2022
|21,743
|$
|60.4021
|(3)(14)
|
Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd.
|03/04/2022
|3,829
|$
|60.0197
|(4)(14)
|
BPP Energy Partners LLC
|03/04/2022
|1,396
|$
|60.0197
|(4)(14)
|
Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd.
|03/07/2022
|202,307
|$
|60.3678
|(5)(14)
|
Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd.
|03/07/2022
|145,749
|$
|61.3789
|(6)(14)
|
BPP Energy Partners LLC
|03/07/2022
|73,786
|$
|60.3678
|(5)(14)
|
BPP Energy Partners LLC
|03/07/2022
|53,158
|$
|61.3789
|(6)(14)
|
Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd.
|03/08/2022
|15,062
|$
|60.5122
|(7)(14)
|
Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd.
|03/08/2022
|27,216
|$
|61.3163
|(8)(14)
|
Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd.
|03/08/2022
|12,687
|$
|62.4765
|(9)(14)
|
Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd.
|03/08/2022
|39,796
|$
|63.4711
|(10)(14)
|
Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd.
|03/08/2022
|150,919
|$
|64.6075
|(11)(14)
|
Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd.
|03/08/2022
|131,613
|$
|65.3248
|(12)(14)
|
Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd.
|03/08/2022
|73
|$
|66.01
|
BPP Energy Partners LLC
|03/08/2022
|5,493
|$
|60.5122
|(7)(14)
|
BPP Energy Partners LLC
|03/08/2022
|9,926
|$
|61.3163
|(8)(14)
|
BPP Energy Partners LLC
|03/08/2022
|4,627
|$
|62.4765
|(9)(14)
|
BPP Energy Partners LLC
|03/08/2022
|14,515
|$
|63.4711
|(10)(14)
|
BPP Energy Partners LLC
|03/08/2022
|55,043
|$
|64.6075
|(11)(14)
|
BPP Energy Partners LLC
|03/08/2022
|48,003
|$
|65.3248
|(12)(14)
|
BPP Energy Partners LLC
|03/08/2022
|27
|$
|66.01
|
Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd.
|03/09/2022
|9,144
|$
|60.1524
|(13)(14)
|
BPP Energy Partners LLC
|03/09/2022
|3,335
|$
|60.1524
|(13)(14)
|(1)
|
Reflects the weighted average sales price. These shares of Common Stock were sold in multiple transactions ranging from $60.24 to $61.23, inclusive.
|(2)
|
Reflects the weighted average sales price. These shares of Common Stock were sold in multiple transactions ranging from $61.24 to $61.59, inclusive.
|(3)
|
Reflects the weighted average sales price. These shares of Common Stock were sold in multiple transactions ranging from $60.00 to $60.965, inclusive.
|(4)
|
Reflects the weighted average sales price. These shares of Common Stock were sold in multiple transactions ranging from $60.000 to $60.065, inclusive.
|(5)
|
Reflects the weighted average sales price. These shares of Common Stock were sold in multiple transactions ranging from $60.00 to $60.99, inclusive.
|(6)
|
Reflects the weighted average sales price. These shares of Common Stock were sold in multiple transactions ranging from $61.00 to $61.98, inclusive.
|(7)
|
Reflects the weighted average sales price. These shares of Common Stock were sold in multiple transactions ranging from $60.00 to $60.99, inclusive.
|(8)
|
Reflects the weighted average sales price. These shares of Common Stock were sold in multiple transactions ranging from $61.00 to $61.99, inclusive.
|(9)
|
Reflects the weighted average sales price. These shares of Common Stock were sold in multiple transactions ranging from $62.00 to $62.99, inclusive.
|(10)
|
Reflects the weighted average sales price. These shares of Common Stock were sold in multiple transactions ranging from $63.00 to $63.995, inclusive.
|(11)
|
Reflects the weighted average sales price. These shares of Common Stock were sold in multiple transactions ranging from $64.00 to $64.9978, inclusive.
|(12)
|
Reflects the weighted average sales price. These shares of Common Stock were sold in multiple transactions ranging from $65.00 to $65.99, inclusive.
|(13)
|
Reflects the weighted average sales price. These shares of Common Stock were sold in multiple transactions ranging from $60.00 to $60.42, inclusive.
|(14)
|
The Reporting Persons hereby undertake to provide, upon request by the Securities and Exchange Commission staff, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
Except as set forth in this Amendment No. 2, none of the Reporting Persons has effected any transaction in Common Stock in the past 60 days.
SIGNATURE
After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.
Dated: March 10, 2022
|PRIMEXX ENERGY PARTNERS, LTD.
|By: Primexx Energy Corporation, its managing general partner
|By:
|
/s/ Michael Christopher Doyle
|Name:
|Michael Christopher Doyle
|Title:
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|PRIMEXX ENERGY CORPORATION
|By:
|
/s/ Michael Christopher Doyle
|Name:
|Michael Christopher Doyle
|Title:
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|BPP ENERGY PARTNERS LLC
|By:
|
/s/ Michael Christopher Doyle
|Name:
|Michael Christopher Doyle
|Title:
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|BPP HOLDCO LLC
|By:
|
/s/ Erik Belz
|Name:
|Erik Belz
|Title:
|Vice President and Secretary
|BX PRIMEXX TOPCO LLC
|By:
|
/s/ Erik Belz
|Name:
|Erik Belz
|Title:
|Vice President and Secretary
|BCP VII/BEP II HOLDINGS MANAGER L.L.C.
|By:
|
/s/ David Foley
|Name:
|David Foley
|Title:
|Senior Managing Director
|BLACKSTONE ENERGY MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES II L.L.C.
|By: Blackstone EMA II L.L.C., its sole member
|By:
|
/s/ Tabea Hsi
|Name:
|Tabea Hsi
|Title:
|Authorized Signatory
|BLACKSTONE EMA II L.L.C.
|By:
|
/s/ Tabea Hsi
|Name:
|Tabea Hsi
|Title:
|Authorized Signatory
|BLACKSTONE MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES VII L.L.C.
|By: BMA VII L.L.C., its sole member
|By:
|
/s/ Tabea Hsi
|Name:
|Tabea Hsi
|Title:
|Authorized Signatory
|BMA VII L.L.C.
|By:
|
/s/ Tabea Hsi
|Name:
|Tabea Hsi
|Title:
|Authorized Signatory
|BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS III L.P.
|
By: Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P., its
general partner
By: Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C., its general partner
|By:
|
/s/ Tabea Hsi
|Name:
|Tabea Hsi
|Title:
|Senior Managing Director
|BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS III GP L.P.
|By: Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C., its general partner
|By:
|
/s/ Tabea Hsi
|Name:
|Tabea Hsi
|Title:
|Senior Managing Director
|BLACKSTONE HOLDINGS III GP MANAGEMENT L.L.C.
|By:
|
/s/ Tabea Hsi
|Name:
|Tabea Hsi
|Title:
|Senior Managing Director
|BLACKSTONE INC.
|By:
|
/s/ Tabea Hsi
|Name:
|Tabea Hsi
|Title:
|Senior Managing Director
|BLACKSTONE GROUP MANAGEMENT L.L.C.
|By:
|
/s/ Tabea Hsi
|Name:
|Tabea Hsi
|Title:
|Senior Managing Director
|STEPHEN A. SCHWARZMAN
|
/s/ Stephen A. Schwarzman
SCHEDULE I
Executive Officers and Directors of Blackstone Inc.
The name and principal occupation of each director and executive officer of Blackstone Inc. are set forth below. The address for each person listed below is c/o Blackstone Inc., 345 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10154. All executive officers and directors listed are United States citizens other than The Honourable Brian Mulroney, who is a citizen of Canada, and Sir John Antony Hood, who is a citizen of New Zealand.
OFFICERS:
|Name
|
Present Principal Occupation or Employment
|Stephen A. Schwarzman
|Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone Inc.
|Jonathan D. Gray
|President, Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone Inc.
|Michael S. Chae
|Chief Financial Officer of Blackstone Inc.
|John G. Finley
|Chief Legal Officer of Blackstone Inc.
|DIRECTORS:
|Name
|
Present Principal Occupation or Employment
|Stephen A. Schwarzman
|Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone Inc.
|Jonathan D. Gray
|President, Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone Inc.
|Kelly A. Ayotte
|Former United States Senator from New Hampshire
|Joseph P. Baratta
|Global Head of Private Equity at Blackstone Inc.
|James W. Breyer
|Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Breyer Capital
|Reginald J. Brown
|Partner for the law firm, Kirkland & Ellis
|Sir John Antony Hood
|Former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Robertson Foundation and Former Chair of the Rhodes Trust
|Rochelle B. Lazarus
|Chairman Emeritus & Former Chief Executive Officer, Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide
|Jay O. Light
|Dean Emeritus, Harvard Business School
|The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney
|Senior Partner for the Montreal law firm, Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP
|William G. Parrett
|Retired CEO of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and retired Senior Partner of Deloitte (USA).
|Ruth Porat
|Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet Inc. and Google Inc.