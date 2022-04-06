[Amend] General statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership – Form SC 13D/A

This Amendment No. 3 (“ Amendment No. 3 ”) to Schedule 13D relates to the common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“ Common Stock ”), of Callon Petroleum Company, a Delaware corporation (the “ Issuer ”), and amends and supplements the initial statement on Schedule 13D filed on October 12, 2021, as amended by the Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D filed on January 6, 2022 and the Amendment No. 2 (“ Amendment No. 2 ”) to the Schedule 13D filed on March 10, 2022 (as so amended, the “ Schedule 13D ”). The principal executive offices of the Issuer are located at One Briarlake Plaza, 2000 W. Sam Houston Parkway S., Suite 2000, Houston, Texas 77042. Except as specifically provided herein, this Amendment No. 3 does not modify any of the information previously reported in the Schedule 13D. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Amendment No. 3 shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Schedule 13D.

Item 2. Identity and Background

Item 2 of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended by incorporating herein by reference the information set forth on the updated Schedule I attached hereto.

Item 5. Interest in Securities of the Issuer

Items 5(a)-(c) of the Schedule 13D are hereby amended and restated as follows:

(a) and (b) Calculations of the percentage of the shares of Common Stock beneficially owned assumes that there were 61,493,753 shares of Common Stock outstanding as of February 18, 2022, as reported in the Issuer’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed by the Issuer with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2022.

The aggregate number of shares and percentage of the Common Stock beneficially owned by each Reporting Person and, for each Reporting Person, the number of shares as to which there is sole power to vote or to direct the vote, shared power to vote or to direct the vote, sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition or shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition, are set forth on the cover pages of this Schedule 13D and are incorporated herein by reference.

On October 1, 2021, 1,983,407 Escrow Shares (as defined in Item 6 of the Schedule 13D) were deposited into an Escrow Account (as defined in Item 6 of the Schedule 13D) for the benefit of the Issuer and Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd. (the “ Primexx Escrow Account ”) and 603,891 Escrow Shares were deposited into an Escrow Account for the benefit of the Issuer and BPP Energy Partners LLC (the “ BPP Escrow Account ”). On April 4, 2022, 991,704 and 301,946 Escrow Shares were released from the Primexx Escrow Account and BPP Escrow Account, respectively. As of the date hereof, 991,703 Escrow Shares remain in the Primexx Escrow Account and 301,945 Escrow Shares remain in the BPP Escrow Account with such amounts (taking into account any indemnity holdbacks) to be released directly to the unitholders of Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd. and the members of BPP Energy Partners LLC, as applicable, on a future release date. See “Escrow Agreements” in Item 6 of the Schedule 13D.

As of the date hereof, BPP HoldCo LLC directly holds 5,611,018 shares of Common Stock, which amount gives effect to (i) the distribution by each of Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd. and BPP Energy Partners LLC of shares of Common Stock pro rata to its unitholders and members, respectively, in connection with a liquidating distribution and (ii) the respective releases from the Primexx Escrow Account and the BPP Escrow Account on April 4, 2022.

The securities reported herein as beneficially owned by the Reporting Persons do not include an aggregate of 481,250 shares of Common Stock underlying warrants to purchase Common Stock held by certain investment funds affiliated with the Reporting Persons, which may be issued upon net-share settlement of such warrants. Based on the closing price of Common Stock on the date of this filing, such warrants cannot be settled for shares of Common Stock pursuant to the terms thereof, and as a result, the shares of Common Stock underlying such warrants are excluded from the Reporting Person’s beneficial ownership of Common Stock reported herein.

Primexx Energy Corporation is the managing general partner of Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd.

BPP HoldCo LLC is the majority shareholder and has the power to appoint the majority of the members of the board of directors of Primexx Energy Corporation and has the power to appoint the majority of the members of the board of managers of BPP Energy Partners LLC. BX Primexx Topco LLC is the sole member of BPP HoldCo LLC. BCP VII/BEP II Holdings Manager L.L.C. is the managing member of BX Primexx Topco LLC.

Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C. and Blackstone Management Associates VII L.L.C. are the managing members of BCP VII/BEP II Holdings Manager L.L.C. Blackstone EMA II L.L.C. is the sole member of Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C. BMA VII L.L.C. is the sole member of Blackstone Management Associates VII L.L.C.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is the managing member of each of BMA VII L.L.C. and Blackstone EMA II L.L.C. Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. is the general partner of Blackstone Holdings III L.P. Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. is the general partner of Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P.

Blackstone Inc. is the sole member of Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. The sole holder of the Series II preferred stock of Blackstone Inc. is Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. is wholly-owned by Blackstone’s senior managing directors and controlled by its founder, Stephen A. Schwarzman.