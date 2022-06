[Amend] General statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership – Form SC 13D/A

This Amendment No. 5 (“ Amendment No. 5” ) to Schedule 13D relates to the common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“ Common Stock” ), of Callon Petroleum Company, a Delaware corporation (the “ Issuer” ), and amends and supplements the initial statement on Schedule 13D filed on October 12, 2021, as amended by the Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D filed on January 6, 2022, the Amendment No. 2 to the Schedule 13D filed on March 10, 2022, the Amendment No. 3 (“ Amendment No. 3” ) to the Schedule 13D filed on April 6, 2022, and Amendment No. 4 to the Schedule 13D filed on April 20, 2022 (“ Amendment No. 4 ”) (as so amended, the “ Schedule 13D” ). The principal executive offices of the Issuer are located at One Briarlake Plaza, 2000 W. Sam Houston Parkway S., Suite 2000, Houston, Texas 77042. Except as specifically provided herein, this Amendment No. 5 does not modify any of the information previously reported in the Schedule 13D. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Amendment No. 5 shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Schedule 13D.

Item 6. Contracts, Arrangements, Understandings or Relationships with Respect to Securities of the Issuer.

On April 21, 2022, BPP HoldCo LLC sold an aggregate of 90,000 covered call options, with an exercise price of $75.00 and expiration date of June 17, 2022. On May 31, 2022, BPP HoldCo LLC sold an aggregate of 50,000 covered call options, with an exercise price of $75.00 and expiration date of July 15, 2022. On June 1, 2022, BPP HoldCo LLC sold an aggregate of 200,000 covered call options, with an exercise price of $75.00 and expiration date of July 15, 2022. On June 7, 2022, BPP HoldCo LLC sold an aggregate of 200,000 covered call options and 700,000 covered call options, each with an exercise price of $75.00 and expiration date of July 15, 2022. On June 9, 2022, BPP HoldCo LLC sold an aggregate of 160,000 covered call options, with an exercise price of $80.00 and expiration date of July 15, 2022. The options may be exercised by the holders thereof prior to the expiration dates and, if exercised, will be settled by BPP Holdco LLC’s delivery of cash or shares of Common Stock depending upon the timing of the exercise and the election of the parties. Such covered call options are set forth in the table below.