[Amend] General statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership – Form SC 13D/A

Item 1. Security and Issuer.

Item 1 is hereby amended and restated in its entirety as follows:

This Amendment No. 2 to Schedule 13D (this “Amendment No. 2”) is being filed jointly, pursuant to a Joint Filing Agreement, dated February 7, 2022, attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and further amends and restates (where indicated) the Schedule 13D initially filed with the SEC on February 9, 2022 (“Initial Schedule 13D”) (as amended by Amendment No. 1 to Schedule 13D filed on February 14, 2022, and as further amended hereby, the “Schedule 13D”), and relates to the beneficial ownership by the individuals (in their individual capacity and/or as trustee or co-trustee of the Trusts) (each, a “Reporting Person” and collectively, the “Reporting Persons”) of the shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”), of Continental Resources, Inc., an Oklahoma corporation (the “Issuer”), the address of which is 20 N. Broadway, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73102. This Amendment No. 2 does not constitute an admission that the changes reported herein are “material” or that this Amendment No. 2 is required to be filed. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Schedule 13D. Except as provided herein, all items of the Schedule 13D remain unchanged.

Item 3. Source and Amount of Funds or Other Consideration.

Item 3 is hereby amended by appending the following information:

The Reporting Persons anticipate that all or a portion of capital necessary to consummate the transaction contemplated by the Proposal (as defined below) will be obtained from third-party debt financing sources, but the Reporting Persons have not procured any debt financing commitments as of the date of this Amendment No. 2. The Proposal is not subject to a financing condition, and the Reporting Persons do not anticipate that the definitive agreements entered into in connection with the transaction contemplated by the Proposal would contain a financing condition.

Item 4. Purpose of Transaction.

Item 4 is hereby amended by inserting the following information at the end of Item 4:

On June 13, 2022, Harold G. Hamm, on behalf of himself, the Harold G. Hamm Trust and certain trusts established for the benefit of Mr. Hamm’s family members (collectively, the “Hamm Family”), submitted a proposal (the “Proposal”) to the Board of Directors of the Issuer (the “Board”) for a newly formed entity on behalf of the Hamm Family to acquire for cash all of the Issuer’s outstanding Common Stock, other than Common Stock owned by the Hamm Family and Common Stock underlying the unvested equity awards issued under the Issuer’s long-term incentive plans (“Excluded Stock”), at a price of $70.00 per share. The Reporting Persons anticipate that the transaction would be structured as a tender offer for any and all shares of Common Stock (other than Excluded Stock) followed by a merger without a vote of the Issuer’s shareholders in accordance with Section 1081H of the Oklahoma General Corporation Act. The Proposal is subject to the approval of a special committee of the Board composed solely of disinterested members of the Board who are also independent of the Hamm Family and management (the “Special Committee”). If the transaction is consummated, the Issuer’s Common Stock would be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and deregistered under the Act.

The foregoing description of the Proposal does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Proposal, which is attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this Schedule 13D and is incorporated herein by reference.

While the Proposal remains under consideration by the Special Committee on behalf of the Issuer and is subject to negotiation with the Special Committee, the Reporting Persons and their representatives may respond to inquiries from the Issuer, the Board or the Special Committee (or its independent legal and financial advisors) or their representatives and engage in discussions and negotiations regarding the Proposal with such persons.

No assurances can be given that the transaction contemplated by the Proposal or any other potential transaction involving the Hamm Family and the Issuer will be consummated, or if a transaction is undertaken, as to its ultimate terms or timing. The proposal is non-binding and the Hamm Family reserves the right to modify or withdraw the Proposal at any time. The Reporting Persons reserve the right to formulate other plans or make other proposals which could result in one or more of the transactions, events or actions specified in clauses (a) through (j) of Item 4 of Schedule 13D, and to modify or withdraw any such plan or proposal at any time.

