[Amend] Registration of securities, business combinations – Form S-4/A

• for acts or omissions not in good faith or that involve intentional misconduct or a knowing violation of law; • in respect of certain unlawful dividend payments or stock redemptions or repurchases; and • for any transaction from which the director derives an improper personal benefit. In accordance with Section 102(b)(7) of the DGCL, Section 9.1 of the Diamondback Charter provides that that no director shall be personally liable to Diamondback or any of Diamondback Stockholders for monetary damages resulting from breaches of their fiduciary duty as directors, except to the extent such limitation on or exemption from liability is not permitted under the DGCL. The effect of this provision of the Diamondback Charter is to eliminate Diamondback’s rights and those of its stockholders (through stockholders’ derivative suits on Diamondback’s behalf) to recover monetary damages against a director for breach of the fiduciary duty of care as a director, including breaches resulting from negligent or grossly negligent behavior, except, as restricted by Section 102(b)(7) of the DGCL. However, this provision does not limit or eliminate Diamondback’s rights or the rights of any stockholder to seek non-monetary relief, such as an injunction or rescission, in the event of a breach of a director’s duty of care. If the DGCL is amended to authorize corporate action further eliminating or limiting the liability of directors, then, in accordance with the Diamondback Charter, the liability of Diamondback’s directors to Diamondback or its stockholders will be eliminated or limited to the fullest extent authorized by the DGCL, as so amended. Any repeal or amendment of provisions of the Diamondback Charter limiting or eliminating the liability of directors, whether by Diamondback’s stockholders or by changes in law, or the adoption of any other provisions inconsistent therewith, will (unless otherwise required by law) be prospective only, except to the extent such amendment or change in law permits Diamondback to further limit or eliminate the liability of directors on a retroactive basis.

However, if it were determined that the right, or exercise of the right, by the Limited Partners as a group: • to remove or replace the General Partner; • to approve some amendments to the Partnership Agreement; or • to take other action under the Partnership Agreement constituted “participation in the control” of Rattler’s business for the purposes of the Delaware Act, then the Limited Partners could be held personally liable for Rattler’s obligations under the laws of Delaware, to the same extent as the General Partner. This liability would extend to persons who transact business with Rattler under the reasonable belief that the limited partner is a general partner. Neither the Partnership Agreement nor the Delaware Act specifically provides for legal recourse against the General Partner if a limited partner were to lose limited liability through any fault of the General Partner. While this does not mean that a limited partner could not seek legal recourse, Rattler is not aware of any precedent for this type of a claim in Delaware case law. Under the Delaware Act, a limited partnership may not make a distribution to a partner if, after the distribution, all liabilities of the limited partnership, other than liabilities to partners on account of their partnership interests and liabilities for which the recourse of creditors is limited to specific property of the partnership, would exceed the fair value of the assets of the limited partnership. For the purpose of determining the fair value of the assets of a limited partnership, the Delaware Act provides that the fair value of property subject to liability for which recourse of creditors is limited shall be included in the assets of the limited partnership only to the extent that the fair value of that property exceeds the nonrecourse liability. The Delaware Act provides that a limited partner who receives a distribution and knew at the time of the distribution that the distribution was in violation of the Delaware Act shall be liable to the limited partnership for the amount of the distribution for three years. Under the Delaware Act, a substituted limited partner of a limited partnership is liable for the obligations of its assignor to make contributions to the partnership,