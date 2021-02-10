[Amend] Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals – Form SC 13G/A

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549 Schedule 13G Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Name of issuer: EQT Corp. Title of Class of Securities: Common Stock CUSIP Number: 26884L109 Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement: December 31, 2020

13G CUSIP No.: 26884L109 1. NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON The Vanguard Group - 23-1945930 2. CHECK THE APPROPRIATE [LINE] IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP A. B. X 3. SEC USE ONLY 4. CITIZENSHIP OF PLACE OF ORGANIZATION Pennsylvania (For questions 5-8, report the number of shares beneficially owned by each reporting person with:) 5. SOLE VOTING POWER 0 6. SHARED VOTING POWER 181,028 7. SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 24,984,244 8. SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER 398,276 9. AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 25,382,520 10. CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES N/A 11. PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW 9 9.11% 12. TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON IA

Under the Securities Act of 1934 Item 1(a) - Name of Issuer: EQT Corp. Item 1(b) - Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices: 625 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1700

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222

Item 2(a) - Name of Person Filing: The Vanguard Group - 23-1945930 Item 2(b) – Address of Principal Business Office or, if none, residence: 100 Vanguard Blvd.

Malvern, PA 19355 Item 2(c) – Citizenship: Pennsylvania Item 2(d) - Title of Class of Securities: Common Stock Item 2(e) - CUSIP Number 26884L109 Item 3 - Type of Filing: This statement is being filed pursuant to Rule 13d-1. An investment adviser in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E). Item 4 - Ownership: (a) Amount Beneficially Owned: 25,382,520 (b) Percent of Class: 9.11%

(c) Number of shares as to which such person has: (i) sole power to vote or direct to vote: 0 (ii) shared power to vote or direct to vote: 181,028 (iii) sole power to dispose of or to direct the disposition of: 24,984,244 (iv) shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 398,276 Comments: Item 5 - Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class: If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than 5 percent of the class of securities, check the following ☐ Item 6 - Ownership of More Than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person: Not applicable Item 7 - Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired The Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company: See Attached Appendix A Item 8 - Identification and Classification of Members of Group: Not applicable Item 9 - Notice of Dissolution of Group: Not applicable Item 10 - Certification: By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect, other than activities solely in connection with a nomination under §240.14a-11. Signature After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct. Date: February 8, 2021 By /s/ Christine M. Buchanan

Name: Christine M. Buchanan

Title: Principal