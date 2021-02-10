[Amend] Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals – Form SC 13G/A

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Schedule 13G
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No.: 7)*
Name of issuer: Apache Corp.
Title of Class of Securities: Common Stock
CUSIP Number: 037411105
Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement: December 31, 2020
Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:
☒ Rule 13d-1(b)
☐ Rule 13d-1(c)
☐ Rule 13d-1(d)
13G
CUSIP No.: 037411105
1. NAME OF REPORTING PERSON
I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON
The Vanguard Group - 23-1945930
2. CHECK THE APPROPRIATE [LINE] IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
|
A.
|
B. X
4. CITIZENSHIP OF PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Pennsylvania
(For questions 5-8, report the number of shares beneficially owned by each reporting person with:)
5. SOLE VOTING POWER
0
6. SHARED VOTING POWER
507,423
7. SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
41,479,350
8. SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
1,323,048
9. AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
42,802,398
11. PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW 9
11.34%
12. TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON
IA
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Schedule 13G
Under the Securities Act of 1934
Item 1(a) - Name of Issuer:
Apache Corp.
Item 1(b) - Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices:
One Post Oak Central
2000 Post Oak Boulevard, Suite 100
Houston, Texas 77056
Item 2(a) - Name of Person Filing:
The Vanguard Group - 23-1945930
Item 2(b) – Address of Principal Business Office or, if none, residence:
100 Vanguard Blvd.
Malvern, PA 19355
Item 2(c) – Citizenship:
Pennsylvania
Item 2(d) - Title of Class of Securities:
Common Stock
Item 2(e) - CUSIP Number
037411105
Item 3 - Type of Filing:
This statement is being filed pursuant to Rule 13d-1. An investment adviser in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E).
Item 4 - Ownership:
(a) Amount Beneficially Owned:
42,802,398
(b) Percent of Class:
11.34%
(c) Number of shares as to which such person has:
(i) sole power to vote or direct to vote: 0
(ii) shared power to vote or direct to vote: 507,423
(iii) sole power to dispose of or to direct the disposition of: 41,479,350
(iv) shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 1,323,048
Item 5 - Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class:
Item 6 - Ownership of More Than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person:
Item 7 - Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired The Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company:
See Attached Appendix A
Item 8 - Identification and Classification of Members of Group:
Item 9 - Notice of Dissolution of Group:
Item 10 - Certification:
By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect, other than activities solely in connection with a nomination under §240.14a-11.
Signature
After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.
Date: February 8, 2021
By /s/ Christine M. Buchanan
Name: Christine M. Buchanan
Title: Principal
Appendix A
Subsidiary:
Vanguard Asset Management, Limited
Vanguard Fiduciary Trust Company
Vanguard Global Advisors, LLC
Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited
Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd
Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.
Vanguard Investments Hong Kong Limited
Vanguard Investments UK, Limited
*Entity beneficially owns 5% or greater of the outstanding shares of the security class being reported on this Schedule 13G