[Amend] Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals – Form SC 13G/A

Item 1.

(a) Name of Issuer

Southwestern Energy Co

(b) Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices

10000 Energy Drive, Spring, TX 77389

Item 2.

(a) Name of Person Filing

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

(b) Address of Principal Business Office or, if None, Residence

6300 Bee Cave Road, Building One, Austin, TX 78746

(c) Citizenship

Delaware Limited Partnership

(d) Title of Class of Securities

Common Stock

(e) CUSIP Number

845467109

Item 3. If This Statement is Filed Pursuant to Rule 13d-1(b), or 13d-2(b) or (c), Check Whether the Person Filing is a:

(a) [ ] Broker or dealer registered under Section 15 of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78o).

(b) [ ] Bank as defined in Section 3(a)(6) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c).

(c) [ ] Insurance Company as defined in Section 3(a)(19) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c).

(d) [ ] Investment Company registered under Section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C. 80a-8).

(e) [X] An investment adviser in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E);

(f) [ ] An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F);

(g) [ ] A parent holding company or control person in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G);

(h) [ ] A savings association as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (12 U.S.C. 1813);

(i) [ ] A church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company under Section 3(c)(14) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C. 80a-3);

(j) [ ] Group, in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J).

Item 4. Ownership.

Provide the following information regarding the aggregate number and percentage of the class of securities of the issuer identified in Item 1.

(a) Amount Beneficially Owned:

35,415,485 ** see Note 1 **

(b) Percent of Class:

5.3%

(c) Number of shares as to which such person has:

(i) sole power to vote or to direct the vote 34,903,532 ** see Note 1 **

(ii) shared power to vote or to direct the vote 0

(iii) sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of 35,415,485 ** see Note 1 **

(iv) shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of 0

** Note 1 ** Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, an investment adviser registered under Section 203 of the Investment Advisors Act of 1940, furnishes investment advice to four investment companies registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, and serves as investment manager or sub-adviser to certain other commingled funds, group trusts and separate accounts (such investment companies, trusts and accounts, collectively referred to as the "Funds"). In certain cases, subsidiaries of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP may act as an adviser or sub-adviser to certain Funds. In its role as investment advisor, sub-adviser and/or manager, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP or its subsidiaries (collectively, "Dimensional") may possess voting and/or investment power over the securities of the Issuer that are owned by the Funds, and may be deemed to be the beneficial owner of the shares of the Issuer held by the Funds. However, all securities reported in this schedule are owned by the Funds. Dimensional disclaims beneficial ownership of such securities. In addition, the filing of this Schedule 13G shall not be construed as an admission that the reporting person or any of its affiliates is the beneficial owner of any securities covered by this Schedule 13G for any other purposes than Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of Class.

If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following: [ ]

Item 6. Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person.

The Funds described in Note 1 above have the right to receive or the power to direct the receipt of dividends from, or the proceeds from the sale of the securities held in their respective accounts. To the knowledge of Dimensional, the interest of any one such Fund does not exceed 5% of the class of securities. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP disclaims beneficial ownership of all such securities.



Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company.



Not Applicable

Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group.



Not Applicable. This schedule is not being filed pursuant to Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J) or Rule 13d-1(d).



Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group.



Not Applicable

