[Amend] Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals – Form SC 13G/A

Callon Petroleum Company

Common Stock, $0.01 par value

13123X508

November 3, 2021

* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.





1 NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a) ☐ (b) ☐ 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION DELAWARE NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH 5 SOLE VOTING POWER 11,700,780 6 SHARED VOTING POWER 0 7 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 11,700,780 8 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER 0 9 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 11,700,780 10 CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) ☐ 11 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9) 19.3% 12 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) OO





Item 1(a). Name of Issuer:





Callon Petroleum Company (the “Issuer”)





Item 1(b). Address of Issuer’s Principal Executive Offices:





One Briarlake Plaza, 2000 W. Sam Houston Parkway S., Suite 2000, Houston, Texas 77042





Item 2(a). Name of Person Filing





This Statement is filed on behalf of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC (the “Reporting Person”), a Delaware limited liability company, which is the investment adviser to the parent company of Chambers Investments, LLC (“Chambers”). In such capacity, the Reporting Person exercises voting and investment control over the securities held by Chambers. The Reporting Person is managed by a board of managers consisting of Benjamin Dell, Henry Makansi, Neil McMahon, Noam Lockshin and Alexander Inkster (each such manager, a “Kimmeridge Principal”, and collectively, the “Kimmeridge Principals”). Benjamin Dell is a Managing Member of the Reporting Person.





Item 2(b). Address of Principal Business Office or, if None, Residence:





The principal business office of the Reporting Person is 412 West 15 Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10011.





Item 2(c). Citizenship:





The Reporting Person is organized as a limited liability company under the laws of Delaware.





Item 2(d). Title of Class of Securities:





Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Shares”)





Item 2(e). CUSIP Number:





13123X508





Item 3. If This Statement is Filed Pursuant to §§240.13d-1(b) or 240.13d-2(b) or (c), Check Whether the Person Filing is a:





Item 4. Ownership:





Item 4(a) Amount Beneficially Owned:





As of November 3, 2021, the Reporting Person may be deemed the beneficial owner of 11,700,780 Shares.





Item 4(b) Percent of Class:





The Reporting Person may be deemed the beneficial owner of approximately 19.3% of Issuer Shares outstanding. This percentage is calculated based on 55,132,150 Shares outstanding as of October 4, 2021, according to the Issuer’s proxy statement filed on October 5, 2021, plus the 5,512,623 Issuer Shares issuable to the Reporting Person on November 3, 2021.





Item 4(c) Number of Shares as to which such person has:





(i) Sole power to vote or direct the vote: 11,700,780 (ii) Shared power to vote or direct the vote: 0 (iii) Sole power to dispose or direct the disposition of: 11,700,780 (iv) Shared power to dispose or direct the disposition of: 0





Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class:





Item 6. Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person:





Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on By the Parent Holding Company or Control Person:





Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group:





Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group:





Item 10. Certification:





By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect, other than activities solely in connection with a nomination under §240.14a-11.

SIGNATURE





After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.





Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC By: /s/ Tamar Goldstein Name: Tamar Goldstein Title: General Counsel November 5, 2021



























