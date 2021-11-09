[Amend] Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals – Form SC 13G/A

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 01 )*

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock, $0.001 par value

(Title of Class of Securities)

966387508

(CUSIP Number)

October 29, 2021

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

x Rule 13d-1(b)

o Rule 13d-1(c)

o Rule 13d-1(d)

* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.