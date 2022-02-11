[Amend] Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals – Form SC 13G/A

345 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10154

Citizenship: State of Delaware

(xvii) Blackstone Inc.

345 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10154

Citizenship: State of Delaware

(xviii) Blackstone Group Management L.L.C.

c/o Blackstone Inc.

345 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10154

Citizenship: State of Delaware

(xix) Stephen A. Schwarzman

c/o Blackstone Inc.

345 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10154

Citizenship: United States

Guidon Operating LLC, BCP GEMS Holdings LLC and Guidon Energy L.L.C. are together referred to herein as the “Blackstone Funds”.

Guidon Operating LLC maintains voting rights and veto rights over dispositions with respect to a portion of the securities reported herein. Guidon FinanceCo LLC is the managing member of Guidon Operating LLC. Guidon Energy MidCo II LLC is the managing member of Guidon FinanceCo LLC. Guidon Energy MidCo LLC is the managing member of Guidon Energy MidCo II LLC. Guidon Energy Holdings LP is the managing member of Guidon Energy MidCo LLC. Guidon Energy Holdings GP LLC is the general partner of Guidon Energy Holdings LP.

Guidon Energy L.L.C. is the sole member of BCP GEMS Holdings LLC. The sole member of Guidon Energy L.L.C. is BX Guidon Topco LLC.

The controlling membership interests of Guidon Energy Holdings GP LLC and BX Guidon Topco LLC are held by Blackstone Management Associates VI L.L.C. and Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C. BMA VI L.L.C. is the sole member of Blackstone Management Associates VI L.L.C. Blackstone EMA II L.L.C. is the sole member of Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C. Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is the managing member of each of BMA VI L.L.C. and Blackstone EMA II L.L.C. Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. is the general partner of Blackstone Holdings III L.P. Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. is the general partner of Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. Blackstone Inc. (“Blackstone”) is the sole member of Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. The sole holder of the Series II preferred stock of Blackstone is Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. is wholly-owned by Blackstone’s senior managing directors and controlled by its founder, Stephen A. Schwarzman.

Each such Reporting Person may be deemed to beneficially own the Common Stock (as defined below) beneficially owned by the Blackstone Funds or indirectly controlled by it or him, but neither the filing of this Schedule 13G nor any of its contents shall be deemed to constitute an admission that any Reporting Person (other than the Blackstone Funds to the extent they directly hold Issuer securities reported herein) is the beneficial owner of the Common Stock referred to herein for purposes of Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or for any other purpose and each of the Reporting Persons expressly disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares of Common Stock. The filing of this statement should not be construed to be an admission that any member of the Reporting Persons are members of a “group” for the purposes of Sections 13(d) and 13(g) of the Act.

23