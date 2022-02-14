5 hours ago
[Amend] Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals – Form SC 13G/A

in 360 Company Releases   by

 

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

 

 

SCHEDULE 13G/A

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 2)*

 

 

Whiting Petroleum Corporation

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

966387508

(CUSIP Number)

December 31, 2021

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

 

 

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

☐ Rule 13d-1(b)

☒ Rule 13d-1(c)

☐ Rule 13d-1(d)

 

*

The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

 

 

 

  1    

  NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

  I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)

 

  SIR Capital Management, L.P.

  2  

  CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

  (a)  ☐        (b)  ☒

 

  3  

  SEC USE ONLY

 

  4  

  CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

 

  Delaware, USA

NUMBER OF

SHARES

 BENEFICIALLY 

OWNED BY

EACH

REPORTING

PERSON

WITH:

    5     

  SOLE VOTING POWER

 

  0

   6   

  SHARED VOTING POWER

 

  46,782

   7   

  SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

 

  0

   8   

  SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

 

  46,782

  9    

  AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

 

  46,782

10  

  CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

 

  ☐

11  

  PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW 9

 

  0.1%

12  

  TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

 

  PN

  1    

  NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

  I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)

 

  Shawn M. Brennan

  2  

  CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

  (a)  ☐        (b)  ☒

 

  3  

  SEC USE ONLY

 

  4  

  CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

 

  United States citizen

NUMBER OF

SHARES

 BENEFICIALLY 

OWNED BY

EACH

REPORTING

PERSON

WITH:

    5     

  SOLE VOTING POWER

 

  0

   6   

  SHARED VOTING POWER

 

  46,782

   7   

  SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

 

  0

   8   

  SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

 

  46,782

  9    

  AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

 

  46,782

10  

  CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

 

  ☐

11  

  PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW 9

 

  0.1%

12  

  TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

 

  IN

  1    

  NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

  I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)

 

  Vincent S. Maddi

  2  

  CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

  (a)  ☐        (b)  ☒

 

  3  

  SEC USE ONLY

 

  4  

  CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

 

  United States citizen

NUMBER OF

SHARES

 BENEFICIALLY 

OWNED BY

EACH

REPORTING

PERSON

WITH:

    5     

  SOLE VOTING POWER

 

  0

   6   

  SHARED VOTING POWER

 

  46,782

   7   

  SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

 

  0

   8   

  SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

 

  46,782

  9    

  AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

 

  46,782

10  

  CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

 

  ☐

11  

  PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW 9

 

  0.1%

12  

  TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

 

  IN

 

  1    

  NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

  I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)

 

  Standard Investment Research Hedged Equity Master Fund, Ltd.

  2  

  CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

  (a)  ☐        (b)  ☒

 

  3  

  SEC USE ONLY

 

  4  

  CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

 

  Cayman Islands

NUMBER OF

SHARES

 BENEFICIALLY 

OWNED BY

EACH

REPORTING

PERSON

WITH:

    5     

  SOLE VOTING POWER

 

  0

   6   

  SHARED VOTING POWER

 

  39,729

   7   

  SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

 

  0

   8   

  SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

 

  39,729

  9    

  AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

 

  39,729

10  

  CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

 

  ☐

11  

  PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW 9

 

  0.1%

12  

  TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

 

  CO

  1    

  NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

  I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)

 

  Standard Investment Research Energy Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd.

  2  

  CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

  (a)  ☐        (b)  ☒

 

  3  

  SEC USE ONLY

 

  4  

  CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

 

  Cayman Islands

NUMBER OF

SHARES

 BENEFICIALLY 

OWNED BY

EACH

REPORTING

PERSON

WITH:

    5     

  SOLE VOTING POWER

 

  0

   6   

  SHARED VOTING POWER

 

  7,053

   7   

  SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

 

  0

   8   

  SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

 

  7,053

  9    

  AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

 

  7,053

10  

  CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

 

  ☐

11  

  PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW 9

 

  0.0%

12  

  TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

 

  CO

Item 1(a).

Name of Issuer:

  Whiting Petroleum Corporation

 

Item 1(b).

Address of Issuer’s Principal Executive Offices:

  1700 Lincoln Street, Suite 4700, Denver, CO 80203

 

Item 2(a).

Names of Persons Filing:

  This Schedule 13G is being filed on behalf of the following persons (the “Reporting Persons”):

  (i) SIR Capital Management, L.P. (“Management”)

  (ii) Shawn M. Brennan (“Brennan”)

  (iii) Vincent S. Maddi (“Maddi”)

  (iv) Standard Investment Research Hedged Equity Master Fund, Ltd (“Hedged Equity”)

  (v) Standard Investment Research Energy Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. (“Energy Opportunities”)

 

Item 2(b).

Address of Principal Business Office or, if None, Residence:

  c/o SIR Capital Management, L.P.

  640 Eighth Avenue, 34th Floor

  New York, NY 10036

 

Item 2(c).

Citizenship:

  Management is a Delaware limited partnership.

  Brennan is a US citizen.

  Maddi is a US citizen.

  Hedged Equity is a Cayman Islands exempted company.

  Energy Opportunities is a Cayman Islands exempted company.

 

Item 2(d).

Title of Class of Securities:

  Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share (“Common Stock”)

 

Item 2(e).

CUSIP Number:

  966387508

 

Item 3.

If this statement is filed pursuant to §§ 240.13d-1(b) or 240.13d-2(b) or (c), check whether the person filing is a:

  Not applicable.

Item 4.

Ownership.

The information required by this item with respect to each Reporting Person is set forth in Rows 5 through 9 and 11 of the cover pages to this Schedule 13G. The percentages are based on an aggregate of 39,133,637 outstanding shares of Common Stock as reported by the Issuer on its Form 10-Q filed on November 3, 2021 and reflect the ownership of the Reporting Persons as of December 31, 2022. As of January 10, 2022, the Reporting Persons beneficially owned zero shares of the Issuer’s Common Stock.

 

Item 5.

Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class.

If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the Reporting Persons have ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following  ☒.

 

Item 6.

Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person.

Not applicable.

 

Item 7.

Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company or Control Person.

Not applicable.

 

Item 8.

Identification and Classification of Members of the Group.

Not applicable.

 

Item 9.

Notice of Dissolution of Group.

Not applicable.

 

Item 10.

Certification.

By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect, other than activities solely in connection with a nomination under § 240.14a-11.

SIGNATURE

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of its knowledge and belief, each of the undersigned certifies that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

Date: February 14, 2022

 

SIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
By:  

/s/ Shawn M. Brennan

Name:   Shawn M. Brennan
Title:   Managing Member
SHAWN M. BRENNAN.
By:  

/s/ Shawn M. Brennan

Name:   Shawn M. Brennan
VINCENT S. MADDI
By:  

/s/ Vincent S. Maddi

Name:   Vincent S. Maddi
STANDARD INVESTMENT RESEARCH HEDGED EQUITY MASTER FUND, LTD.
By:  

/s/ Ben Fooshee

Name:   Ben Fooshee
Title:   Director
STANDARD INVESTMENT RESEARCH ENERGY OPPORTUNITIES MASTER FUND, LTD.
By:  

/s/ Ben Fooshee

Name:   Ben Fooshee
Title:   Director
