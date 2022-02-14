2 hours ago
Europe’s banks fund oil and gas expansion despite IEA warning, report says
3 hours ago
Column: Hedge funds take oil profits as inflation fears intensify
4 hours ago
‘A very scary concept’: Energy ministers fearful of oil prices surpassing $100 a barrel
5 hours ago
Oil eases as Ukraine hints at concessions to Russia
6 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE Iraq’s $27 bln TotalEnergies deal stuck over contract wrangling
7 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE Brazil has oil. Exxon can’t seem to find it

[Amend] Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals – Form SC 13G/A

in 360 Company Releases   by 
                                  UNITED STATES
                       SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
                              Washington, DC 20549

                                  SCHEDULE 13G

                    Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
                               (Amendment No. 4)*


                          Antero Resources Corporation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                (Name of Issuer)


                                  Common Stock
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                         (Title of Class of Securities)


                                   03674X106
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                 (CUSIP Number)


                               December 31, 2021
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
             (Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)


Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule
                                   is filed:

|X|      Rule 13d-1(b)
|_|      Rule 13d-1(c)
|_|      Rule 13d-1(d)

* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting  person's
initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and
for any  subsequent  amendment  containing  information  which  would  alter the
disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed
to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the  Securities  Exchange  Act of
1934 ("Act") or otherwise  subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act
but  shall be  subject  to all other  provisions  of the Act  (however,  see the
Notes).
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------








































                                SCHEDULE 13G
-------------------------                              -------------------------
CUSIP NO. 03674X106                                             Page 2 of 8
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    1.      NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
            I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)

            FPR Partners, LLC
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    2.      CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)
                                                              (a) [ ]
                                                              (b) [X]


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    3.      SEC USE ONLY


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    4.      CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

            Delaware, United States
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           5.      SOLE VOTING POWER

                                   2,936,166
        NUMBER OF      ---------------------------------------------------------
         SHARES            6.      SHARED VOTING POWER
       BENEFICIALLY
         OWNED BY                  0
          EACH         ---------------------------------------------------------
        REPORTING          7.      SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
       PERSON WITH:
                                   2,936,166
                       ---------------------------------------------------------
                           8.      SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

                                   0
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    9.      AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

            2,936,166
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    10.     CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES
            CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)                     [ ]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    11.     PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

            0.9% (1)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.     TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)

            IA
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) Based upon shares outstanding as of October 22, 2021, as reported by the
    Issuer on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending September 30, 2021.





























                                SCHEDULE 13G
-------------------------                              -------------------------
CUSIP NO. 03674X106                                             Page 3 of 8
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    1.      NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
            I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)

            Andrew Raab
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    2.      CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)
                                                              (a) [ ]
                                                              (b) [X]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    3.      SEC USE ONLY


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    4.      CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

            United States
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           5.      SOLE VOTING POWER

                                   0
        NUMBER OF      ---------------------------------------------------------
         SHARES            6.      SHARED VOTING POWER
       BENEFICIALLY
         OWNED BY                  2,936,166
          EACH         ---------------------------------------------------------
        REPORTING          7.      SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
       PERSON WITH:
                                   0
                       ---------------------------------------------------------
                           8.      SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

                                   2,936,166
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    9.      AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

            2,936,166
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    10.     CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES
            CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)                     [ ]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    11.     PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

            0.9% (1)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.     TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)

            IN
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


(1) Based upon shares outstanding as of October 22, 2021, as reported by the
    Issuer on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending September 30, 2021.





























                                SCHEDULE 13G
-------------------------                              -------------------------
CUSIP NO. 03674X106                                             Page 4 of 8
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    1.      NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
            I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)

            Bob Peck
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    2.      CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See Instructions)
                                                              (a) [ ]
                                                              (b) [X]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    3.      SEC USE ONLY


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    4.      CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

            United States
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           5.      SOLE VOTING POWER

                                   0
        NUMBER OF      ---------------------------------------------------------
         SHARES            6.      SHARED VOTING POWER
       BENEFICIALLY
         OWNED BY                  2,936,166
          EACH         ---------------------------------------------------------
        REPORTING          7.      SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
       PERSON WITH:
                                   0
                       ---------------------------------------------------------
                           8.      SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

                                   2,936,166
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    9.      AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

            2,936,166
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    10.     CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES
            CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)                     [ ]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    11.     PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

            0.9% (1)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.     TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)

            IN
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


(1) Based upon shares outstanding as of October 22, 2021, as reported by the
    Issuer on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending September 30, 2021.





























                                SCHEDULE 13G
-------------------------                              -------------------------
CUSIP NO. 03674X106                                             Page 5 of 8
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Item 1.  Issuer
         ------

        (a) Name of Issuer:
            --------------
            Antero Resources Corporation

        (b) Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices:
            -----------------------------------------------

            1615 Wynkoop Street
	    Denver, CO 80202

Item 2.	 Identity And Background
         -----------------------

	(a) Name of Person Filing:
            ---------------------

             This Amendment No. 4 is jointly filed by and on behalf of FPR
            Partners, LLC ("FPR"), Andrew Raab, and Bob Peck (collectively,
	    the "Reporting Persons").  The reported shares of Common Stock are
            held directly by certain limited partnerships, collectively, the
            "Funds".  FPR acts as investment manager to the Funds and may be
            deemed to indirectly beneficially own securities owned by the
            Funds.  Andrew Raab and Bob Peck are the Senior Managing Members
            of FPR and may be deemed to indirectly beneficially own securities
            owned by FPR and the Funds.  Each of the Reporting Persons declares
            that neither the filing of this statement nor anything herein shall
            be construed as an admission that such person is, for the purposes
            of Sections 13(d) or 13(g) of the Securities and Exchange Act of
            1934, the beneficial owner of any of the securities covered by this
            statement.  The agreement among the Reporting Persons relating to
            the joint filing of this Schedule 13G is attached as Exhibit 99.1
            hereto.

        (b) Address of Principal Business Office or, if none, Residence:
            -----------------------------------------------------------
 	    199 Fremont Street, Suite 2500
	    San Francisco, CA 94105

	(c) Citizenship:
            -----------
            FPR Partners, LLC is a limited liability company organized under
	    the laws of the State of Delaware.  Mr. Raab and Mr. Peck are
	    US citizens.

	(d) Title of Class of Securities:
            ----------------------------
	    Common Stock

	(e) CUSIP Number:
            ------------
	    03674X106




























                                SCHEDULE 13G
-------------------------                              -------------------------
CUSIP NO. 03674X106                                             Page 6 of 8
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Item 3.  If this statement is filed pursuant to 240.13d-1(b) or
	 240.13d-2(b) or (c), check whether the person filing is a:
         ---------------------------------------------------------

	(a) [ ] Broker or dealer registered under section 15 of the
		Act (15 U.S.C. 78o);

	(b) [ ] Bank as defined in section 3(a)(6) of the Act
	        (15 U.S.C. 78c);

	(c) [ ] Insurance company as defined in section 3(a)(19) of
		the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c);

	(d) [ ] Investment company registered under section 8 of the
		Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C 80a-8);

	(e) [X] An investment adviser in accordance with
		240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E);

	(f) [ ] An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance
		with 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F);

	(g) [X] A parent holding company or control person in accordance
		with 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G);

	(h) [ ] A savings associations as defined in Section 3(b) of
		the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (12 U.S.C. 1813);

	(i) [ ] A church plan that is excluded from the definition
		of an investment company under section 3(c)(14) of
		the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C. 80a-3);

	(j) [ ] A non-U.S. institution in accordance with
		240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J);

	(k) [ ] Group, in accordance with 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(K).

 (1) FPR is an investment adviser in accordance with 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E)
 (2) Mr. Raab and Mr. Peck are control persons of FPR in accordance with
     with 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G)

Item 4.  Ownership
         ---------
	(a) Amount beneficially owned: See Item 9 on the cover pages hereto.

	(b) Percent of class: See Item 11 on the cover pages hereto.

	(c) Number of shares as to which the person has:

	    (i) Sole power to vote or to direct the vote:
			See Item 5 on the cover pages hereto.

	    (ii) Shared power to vote or to direct the vote:
		 	See Item 6 on the cover pages hereto.




























                                SCHEDULE 13G
-------------------------                              -------------------------
CUSIP NO. 03674X106                                             Page 7 of 8
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

            (iii) Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of:
		  	See Item 7 on the cover pages hereto.

	    (iv) Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of:
		 	See Item 8 on the cover pages hereto.

Item 5.  Ownership Of Five Percent Or Less Of a Class
         --------------------------------------------

        If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date
	hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more
	than 5.0% of the class of securities, check the following [X].

Item 6.  Ownership Of More Than Five Percent On Behalf Of Another Person
         ---------------------------------------------------------------

         FPR Partners, LLC is an SEC registered investment advisor whose clients
	 have the  right to receive or the power to direct the receipt of
	 dividends from, or the proceeds from the sale of, the securities covered
         by this statement.  Bob Peck and Andrew Raab are the Senior Managing
         Members of FPR Partners, LLC.

Item 7.  Identification  And Classification Of The Subsidiary Which Acquired The
         -----------------------------------------------------------------------
         Security Being Reported On By The Parent Holding Company
         --------------------------------------------------------
         Not Applicable.

Item 8.  Identification And Classification Of Members Of The Group
         ---------------------------------------------------------

         FPR Partners, LLC is the investment advisor to client accounts.  Bob
         Peck and Andrew Raab are the Senior Managing Members of FPR Partners,
         LLC.  The Reporting Persons are filing this Schedule 13G jointly, but
         not as members of a group, and each of them expressly disclaims
	 membership in a group.  Further, each of the Reporting Persons
         disclaims beneficial ownership of the stock except to the extent of
	 that Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein.


Item 9.  Notice Of Dissolution Of Group
         ------------------------------
         Not Applicable.


Item 10. Certification
         -------------

         By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and
belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the
ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for
the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing  the control of the
issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection
with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.




























                                SCHEDULE 13G
-------------------------                              -------------------------
CUSIP NO. 03674X106                                             Page 8 of 8
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

                                   SIGNATURES
                                   ----------

         After  reasonable  inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief,
the  undersigned  certify that the  information  set forth in this  statement is
true, complete and correct.


Dated:  February 14, 2022


				        FPR Partners, LLC

					/s/ Siu Chiang
					-------------------------------------
               				Name: Siu Chiang
	       				Title: Chief Financial Officer


        				Andrew Raab

        				/s/ Siu Chiang for Andrew Raab
					-------------------------------------
					Name: Andrew Raab



        				Bob Peck

        				/s/ Siu Chiang for Bob Peck
					-------------------------------------
					Name: Bob Peck



Exhibit 99.1	Joint Filing Agreement, dated November 13, 2012, by and among
		FPR Partners, LLC, Andrew Raab and Bob Peck (furnished
		herewith).



Exhibit 99.2	Confirming Statement for Andrew Raab (furnished herewith).



Exhibit 99.3	Confirming Statement for Bob Peck (furnished herewith).





								   Exhibit 99.1

                            JOINT FILING AGREEMENT


	Pursuant to and in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Act of
1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder, each party hereto
agrees to the joint filing between them, on behalf of each of them, of any
filing required by such party under Section 13 or Section 16 of the Exchange
Act or any rule or regulation thereunder (including any amendment, restatement
supplement and/or exhibit thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(and, if such security is registered on a national securities exchange, also
with the exchange), and further agrees to the filing, furnishing, and/or
incorporation by reference of this agreement as an exhibit thereto.  This
agreement shall remain in full force and effect until revoked by any party
hereto in a signed writing provided to each other party hereto, and then only
with respect to such revoking party.


Dated:  November 13, 2012



					FPR Partners, LLC

					/s/ Siu Chiang
               				-----------------------------------
        	       			Name: Siu Chiang
		       			Title: Chief Financial Officer


        				Andrew Raab

        				/s/ Siu Chiang for Andrew Raab
					-----------------------------------
					Name: Siu Chiang
					Title: Authorized Signatory



        				Bob Peck

        				/s/ Siu Chiang for Bob Peck
					-----------------------------------
					Name: Siu Chiang
					Title: Authorized Signatory




								   Exhibit 99.2

                            CONFIRMING STATEMENT


	This Statement confirms that the undersigned, Andrew Raab, has
authorized and designated Siu Chiang to execute and file on the undersigned's
behalf all filings that the undersigned may be required to file with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission under Section 13 or Section 16 of the
Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Act").  The authority
of Siu Chiang under this Statement shall remain in full force and effect
until revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing provided to Siu Chiang.
The undersigned acknowledges that Siu Chiang is not assuming any of the
undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 13 or Section 16 of
the Act.


Date: November 13, 2012				/s/ Andrew Raab




								   Exhibit 99.3

                            CONFIRMING STATEMENT

	This Statement confirms that the undersigned, Bob Peck, has
authorized and designated Siu Chiang to execute and file on the undersigned's
behalf all filings that the undersigned may be required to file with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Section 13 or Section 16 of the
Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Act").  The authority
of Siu Chiang under this Statement shall remain in full force and effect
until revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing provided to Siu Chiang.
The undersigned acknowledges that Siu Chiang is not assuming any of the
undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 13 or Section 16 of
the Act.


Date: November 13, 2012				/s/ Bob Peck
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.