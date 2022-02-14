[Amend] Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals – Form SC 13G/A

The responses of the Reporting Persons to Rows 5-9 and 11 in each of their respective cover pages to this Schedule 13G are incorporated herein by reference. XI CHK Holdings directly holds 12,001,153 shares of the Issuer’s Common Stock and Warrants exercisable for 1,033,811 Shares, at an exercise price of $36.18 per Share, constituting approximately 11.0% of the total issued and outstanding Shares and has the sole power to vote and dispose of such shares. Xb CHK Holdings Holdco directly holds 1,461 shares of the Issuer’s Common Stock, constituting less than 0.1% of the total issued and outstanding Shares and has the sole power to vote and dispose of such shares. Fund GP, in its capacity as the manager of XI CHK Holdings and Xb CHK Holdings, has the ability to direct the management of XI CHK Holdings’ and Xb CHK Holdings’ business, including the power to vote and dispose of securities held by XI CHK Holdings and Xb CHK Holdings; therefore Fund GP may be deemed to beneficially own the Shares held by XI CHK Holdings and Xb CHK Holdings. GP I, in its capacity as the managing member of Fund GP, has the ability to direct the management of Fund GP’s business, including the power to direct the decisions of Fund GP regarding the vote and disposition of securities held by XI CHK Holdings and Xb CHK Holdings. Therefore, GP I may be deemed to have indirect beneficial ownership of the Shares held by XI CHK Holdings and Xb CHK Holdings. Capital I, in its capacity as the general partner of GP I, has the ability to direct the management of GP I’s business, including the power to direct the decisions of GP I regarding the vote and disposition of securities held by XI CHK Holdings and Xb CHK Holdings; therefore, Capital I may be deemed to have indirect beneficial ownership of the Shares held by XI CHK Holdings and Xb CHK Holdings. Holdings I, in its capacity as the general partner of Capital I, has the ability to direct the management of Capital I’s business, including the power to direct the decisions of Capital I regarding the vote and disposition of securities held by XI CHK Holdings and Xb CHK Holdings; therefore, Holdings I may be deemed to have indirect beneficial ownership of the Shares held by XI CHK Holdings and Xb CHK Holdings. Holdings, in its capacity as the managing member of Holdings I, has the ability to direct the management of Holding I’s business, including the power to direct the decisions of Holdings I regarding the vote and disposition of securities held by XI CHK Holdings and Xb CHK Holdings; therefore, Holdings may be deemed to have indirect beneficial ownership of the Shares held by XI CHK Holdings and Xb CHK Holdings. OCG, in its capacity as the managing member of Holdings, has the ability to direct the management of Holdings’ business, including the power to direct the decisions of Holdings regarding the vote and disposition of securities held by XI CHK Holdings and Xb CHK Holdings; therefore, OCG may be deemed to have indirect beneficial ownership of the Shares held by XI CHK Holdings and Xb CHK Holdings.