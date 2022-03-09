[Amend] Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals – Form SC 13G/A

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

(Amendment No.: 13)* Name of issuer: Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Title of Class of Securities: Common Stock CUSIP Number: 723787107 Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement: February 28, 2022

13G CUSIP No.: 723787107 1. NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON The Vanguard Group - 23-1945930 2. CHECK THE APPROPRIATE [LINE] IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP A. B. X 3. SEC USE ONLY 4. CITIZENSHIP OF PLACE OF ORGANIZATION Pennsylvania (For questions 5-8, report the number of shares beneficially owned by each reporting person with:) 5. SOLE VOTING POWER 0 6. SHARED VOTING POWER 356,582 7. SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 23,675,287 8. SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER 907,780 9. AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 24,583,067 10. CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES N/A 11. PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW 9 10.12% 12. TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON IA

Under the Securities Act of 1934 Item 1(a) - Name of Issuer: Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Item 1(b) - Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices: 777 Hidden Ridge

Irving, TX 75038

Item 2(a) - Name of Person Filing: The Vanguard Group - 23-1945930 Item 2(b) – Address of Principal Business Office or, if none, residence: 100 Vanguard Blvd.

Malvern, PA 19355 Item 2(c) – Citizenship: Pennsylvania Item 2(d) - Title of Class of Securities: Common Stock Item 2(e) - CUSIP Number 723787107 Item 3 - Type of Filing: This statement is being filed pursuant to Rule 13d-1. An investment adviser in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E). Item 4 - Ownership: (a) Amount Beneficially Owned: (b) Percent of Class: